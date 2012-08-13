SANCHEZ: We Can't Divulge Those Details

Transcript of quarterback Mark Sanchez's news conference following the Jets' Monday morning training camp practice at SUNY Cortland:

On how practice went…

Great practice, great tempo. I thought we looked good today. Guys were flying around and it was really competitive. It's good for us.

On practicing something new…

Yeah, Coach Cavanaugh had us in some good quarterback drills today. We enjoyed them, throwing the ball in the bucket and working on some footwork stuff. Overall it was a great atmosphere. I thought guys looked good.

On Antonio Cromartie…

Yeah, he looks good at defensive back, receiver, he can do it all, and return game. He's a special athlete. We have to find a way to get him on the field and get him the ball.

On the Wildcat …

I trust Coach [Tony] Sparano with however he thinks the best way is to use it is, and that's what we'll do. I know the entire offense has full faith in him and we're excited about the scheme.

On how much the Wildcat can help the offense…

It could help us a lot and hopefully it does. Like I said, I just keep reiterating that I know Coach Sparano has a good handle on that and he'll put us in the right positions to win football games.

On what he thinks about the Wildcat…

I think it's a great scheme and I think Coach Sparano really knows how to handle it. Like I said, he's going to put us in the best spots we can possibly be in and give us an opportunity to move the chains. It's our job to execute.

On why it's important to keep quiet about the Wildcat…

I think so [laughter], I'd say that's important. It's part of our scheme and strategy. We can't divulge those details.

On playing the Giants…

It's fun. It's fun to play against those guys. That's a great football team and a great organization, obviously coming off a big year. It's our job to, while we don't really game plan for a lot of preseason games, it's important for us to go out and execute and play well, especially against your crosstown rival. It'll be good to see those guys again in a game like scenario.

On what players worked on after practice…

We're just getting a little conditioning in and going over some of our plays from today, just a walkthrough to finish because we had such good tempo, we finished practice pretty quick so we wanted to use all the time we had.

On if practice was similar to what he used to do with Brad Smith…

You'd have to talk to Coach Sparano. There's a lot going on, it's some pretty intense stuff.

On if the Wildcat offense will be used on Saturday…

That's a good question. I'm going to defer to Coach Sparano.

On what number install the offense was on today…

Talk to Coach [smiling].

On what the penalty is for sharing too many details…

I don't know. I was happy with practice, though. Everybody looked good. In 7-on-7, the offense looked fast, the defense really came on strong at the end of practice, so it was good competition all day.

On practice today…

It was fun.

On if he believes the Wildcat is still effective…

I think it can be a weapon. I think if you run it the right way like Coach Sparano will do, we can get explosive with it. We have some great athletes and we want to use all of their talents.

On his trust in Coach Sparano…

He is confident in the scheme. He really does have a plan for the team. He keeps reminding us along the way that these preseason games, these games, are checkpoints along the way to our final destination of making the playoffs and playing deep into the playoffs and going to the Super Bowl but we have to get through these dog days of camp. We have to get through the mornings where you are a little tired and nobody wants to run and you have to will your way through that stuff When you see him not necessarily yelling at us but yelling for us, you start to understand that he has a good plan for this team and you really want to trust him and know that he really does have this thing mapped out pretty well, farther than we can imagine.

On what he thought about the game against the Bengals…

It was great. With just 14 plays, there is not a ton of film to watch but I was proud that we got lined up in the right spots. For the most part, we looked good in protection. We got fooled on one so we will look at that but having not prepared for a team like that, it is a good scheme to add and that is the way it goes. It was good.

On if he has watched clips on how the Miami Dolphins ran the Wildcat in 2008…

Ask Coach.

On if he will wear a wristband during the season…