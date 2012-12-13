SANCHEZ: He Just Knows How to Run Routes

Transcript of quarterback Mark Sanchez's news conference in front of his locker after the Jets' Thursday afternoon practice at the Atlantic Health Training Center:

On signing WR Braylon Edwards…

It's great news. It's exciting to have somebody like that back and we'll work him in slowly and hopefully get him ready to play.

On how long it will take for him to reconnect with Edwards…

We'll be good. He's one of those guys that he just knows how to run routes. He's played for a long time, he understands coverages and he picks up things quickly. I know he'll pick up the system fast — a sharp guy. We're excited to have him back and that will only help the rest of the guys, Chaz [Schilens] and JK [Jeremy Kerley] and Mardy [Gilyard], all of those guys, Jordan White and the tight ends, everybody. So it's a big help.

On if he was asked his opinion on signing Edwards…

No, it's a personnel decision, so that's their [the front office] call.

On the Titans defense…

A lot of them are pretty young guys, but so athletic. They play beyond their years. They're a sharp group in the last really two or three weeks, they really tighten up on third down and it'll be a tough test for us at their place on Monday night. We're excited about the challenge. Great front seven, good backend, they're just a solid group and they play with a lot of energy, a lot of passion, so it'll be good for us.

On getting another chance to play on national TV after the last one…

Sure. That's always nice but at the same time, not to down play the game or anything, we just need to win. Whether it's at six in the morning or eight o'clock at night, whatever, we just need to win some games.

On what Edwards can bring to the offense…

He can block, he can stretch the field, he can run underneath routes he can pretty much do it all, so it's great to have him back and I know he's happy.

On if he was surprised they signed Edwards after he made a negative comment about the Jets…

No, I think they know he was just sticking up for me, [he] loves being here and we're good friends off the field too, so he was doing his best to help out, I guess.

On if it was nice to have someone stick up for him…

Braylon, that was cool, I guess, I don't know.

On what it means for the offense when he has chemistry with a receiver like Edwards…

Well, it's good. I feel good with the wideouts we have now, I think Braylon can only help us. He helps energize that group and he's a hard worker, he knows how to watch film and he can help some of those young guys too so it's good for all of us.

On if Edwards' height allows him to have a greater margin for error…

He's a big body and a rangy guy so that's nice. But at the same time you need the quicker guys like JK in the slot, guys who can really get in and out of cuts and stuff. You need both kinds of receivers, so I think Braylon just adds to what we have.

On Adam Sandler's song at the Hurricane Sandy benefit concert that included him…

It was very Sandler. It was good. I thought it was a pretty cool song.

On how long it takes to get chemistry back with Edwards…

We'll find out. I think he'll be fine. I think he looked good today for what he was doing. We'll just work him in slow and make sure he's healthy and ready to play.

On if Edwards is the same player he was when he was last with the Jets…

Yeah, I would think so. He looked good when we played against him, he's looked good on film and in the last couple years he hasn't played as much because of injuries, but I think he's still got it.

On if Schottenheimer's terminology translates into Sparano's offense…

No.

On how constantly changing personnel affects him…

[You] just play with what you have and I think a lot of them are fighting through injuries. Some of the guys have more serious injuries, like Stephen [Hill], and can't make it back. But they're in there doing all the rehab they can, so you just prepare with the guys you have and go play.

On if he thinks they need to pass more to keep winning games…

It really doesn't matter to me as long as we're winning games. If we have to run it 50 times, fine, we'll run it 50 times, if we have to throw it at some point, we have to and we'll make it work.

On the fact that other teams are throwing more frequently, when the Jets seem to be running it more…

I haven't really looked into it. I'm not worried about other teams really. [I'm] just concerned with what we're doing and when we get a chance to throw it, it's my job to be accurate. We have to get a high number of rushing attempts and a high number of completions and take care of the football and we'll be fine.

On if he's spent more time with receivers this year than normal…

Well, every time we get new guys, which has been quite a bit this year, you just try and spend a little more time with them whether it's just talking or watching some film or sitting in on a receiver meeting hearing exactly what they're hearing or trying to remind guys little tags here and there. So I guess you could say that. I don't know, I haven't counted the hours, but I'm sure it's pretty close to normal.

On if Edwards can teach Hill some techniques…

Yeah, I'm sure it can't hurt. I think Braylon's got a lot of experience in this league and he really understands coverages and routes and concepts and stuff, so it'll be good for Stephen to see somebody like that.

On the expectations for Edwards…

I'm sure they're high. He's an explosive player. He's a hell of player. We'll figure out a way to use him, try to get him comfortable and at the same time, worry about winning games.

On if Edwards had any reps in team drills…

He had a couple in team [drills]. He looked good to me.

On his confidence level for the rest of the season…

I feel like we really have a chance. I feel like our run game has really picked up. Our offensive line looks great. It's going to be another challenge these next few weeks, and most importantly this week, to control the line of scrimmage and the run game and the pass protection. Then get Braylon rolling a little bit, get these other receivers in, who haven't been here as much, just get them ready to play, keep those running backs fresh and keep them rolling.

On what's helping the running game…

I think we just had so much time on task on some of these things that they're really starting to develop. We stuck with it through an entire game plan. You saw in the game plan last week 2½-yard gains become 4-, 6-, 12-, 13 gains, and a couple of them broke. That's kind of the way the running game goes. You get a few jabs here and there, and then boom, there's a big uppercut, you're down the field and you really move field position. I think it helps our play-action game. It's just been really efficient.

On RB Bilal Powell…

He's a good changeup. He's kind of in between where Joe [McKnight] and Shonn [Greene] are. He's great in pass protection. He's really understanding that. He's identifying things well and he's not afraid to stick his head in there and block somebody. He doesn't really chop when he gets up to the block. He doesn't have to stutter his feet, slow down and absorb the blow. He goes and delivers. That's big from a quarterback standpoint, that there's not that push in the face from the running back spot.