Sam Darnold: 'We Have to Keep Working'

Head Coach Adam Gase came to the defense of his No. 1 QB, who had missed the past two games (against New England and at the Chargers) as he rehabbed the right-shoulder injury.

"Sometimes, the first game back you're trying to make something happen," Gase said. "I'm sure he's frustrated, trying to make some plays. He's trying to make something happen."

After that first drive to open the game, when Darnold sprayed the ball around and Frank Gore was able to pick up positive yardage, the Jets' offense failed to put together a consistent attack. Still, two Miami (7-4) turnovers in the second half afforded the Jets multiple opportunities to elbow their way back into the game.

The Jets came out at halftime, stopped Miami on its first possession and were on the move after Darnold hit Perriman for 27 yards to Miami's 39. But four plays later a pass intended for Crowder was picked off.