Sam Darnold Wants to Thrive in Uncomfortable Positions in 2020

Sam Darnold is preparing to step on the field in year three with the goal of becoming more of an accurate quarterback.

"My goal personally is just to be as consistent as possible," said the 22-year-old. "[Last year] I think I missed some throws I don't usually miss, and I think that just comes with repetition and making sure that I don't miss those throws in-game. I think it's just about getting those reps over and over again and putting myself in uncomfortable positions in the pocket and continuing to work on throws on the run, running and setting up throwing."

He added: "For me, it's just about being as consistent as possible and throwing the same routes over and over again until my misses become very, very small."

Last year, Darnold recorded 19 TDs and 13 INTs for 3,024 yards with a 61.9 completion percentage and a passer rating of 84.3, all up from his numbers in 2018 of 17 TDs, 15 INTs for 2,865 yards with a 57.7 completion percentage and a 77.6 rating. Similar to his rookie season, Darnold missed three contests, and he saw a spike in his numbers following his return in the second half of the season, proving that consistency is possible. Now, as the Southern California product turns the page in this uncharacteristic offseason, his focus will be to develop solidarity with the seven new faces added to the offensive line.