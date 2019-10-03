Sam Darnold Practicing, Preparing as If He'll Start vs. Eagles

Oct 03, 2019 at 05:59 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

darnold-prepping-starter-E_SNY_5708

Even though Jets quarterback Sam Darnold has not been cleared to play against the Eagles, he's gearing up like he's going to return Sunday.

"I think, for me, obviously, the results are going to speak for themselves. The doctors are going to make that decision, but right now, I'm preparing and I'm practicing like I'm going to be the starter," Darnold said. "(I) thought I had a couple good days of practice considering I had a couple weeks off. I think I've been throwing it well, timing has been good for the most part. There's obviously some things we've got to work on, but I think I've been doing all right."

The second-year signal-caller, who missed the past two games with mono, returned to practice Wednesday on a limited basis and took most of the first-team reps in team drills both Wednesday and Thursday, wearing a red non-contact jersey. Darnold said he isn't worried about his stamina and hasn't showed many signs of rust on the field.

"I feel like I'm good enough to play," he said. "My energy is great. I'm having fun out there, having a good time in the huddle, breaking the huddle, just playing football. It's good to be back from that standpoint. I feel like I'm good to go, but obviously there are some things that need to get cleared before that happens."

It's a tough situation for Darnold because no matter how he feels, the final call will be determined based on the results of an ultrasound of his spleen and blood tests on Friday, which is out of his control.

"For me, sitting back and watching the team play and not having anything to do with the win or the loss, it's not a good feeling for me," he said. "So, if there's one thing I've realized throughout this time sitting down is that it's a privilege to play this game. I'm just excited to get back out there whenever it is. For me, it's sooner rather than later is my mindset, but I know that I've got to let the doctors do their job."

Whenever the 6'3", 225-pounder returns to the field, he'll wear custom-made XTECH pads that provide extra hard plastic around the ribs to prevent any injury. If he receives the green light to play against the Eagles, Darnold hopes to provide a boost for an offense that hasn't scored a touchdown in the two games without him.

"I would hope so. I want to be able to have an impact on the game," Darnold said. "That's why I play this game, that's why I play the position that I do. Really, it's going to take all 11 out there when we're on offense. It's not just me. It's the guys believing in the play call, us going out and executing it and if we do that every single play, we'll score touchdowns."

Best Practice Images from Thursday of Eagles Week

See Top Photos from the Practice Field Leading Up to the Road Game in Philadelphia

E_SZ4_2226
1 / 37
E_SNY_6522
2 / 37
E_SNY_6601
3 / 37
E_SZ4_1701
4 / 37
E_SNY_6711
5 / 37
E_SNY_6552
6 / 37
E_SNY_6691
7 / 37
E_SNY_6642
8 / 37
E_SNY_6569
9 / 37
E_SNY_6296
10 / 37
E_SNY_6489
11 / 37
E_SZ4_2029
12 / 37
E_SZ4_2271
13 / 37
E_SNY_6713
14 / 37
E_SZ4_2266
15 / 37
E_SZ4_1886
16 / 37
E_SZ4_2066
17 / 37
E_SNY_6340
18 / 37
E_SNY_6446
19 / 37
E_SZ4_2077
20 / 37
E_SZ4_1556
21 / 37
E_SNY_6372
22 / 37
E_SNY_6560
23 / 37
E_SZ4_1939
24 / 37
E_SNY_6463
25 / 37
E_SNY_6358
26 / 37
E_SNY_6727
27 / 37
E_SZ4_2030
28 / 37
E_SZ4_1962
29 / 37
E_SNY_6551
30 / 37
E_SZ4_1825
31 / 37
E_SNY_6276
32 / 37
E_SZ4_1812
33 / 37
E_SNY_6261
34 / 37
E_SZ4_1592
35 / 37
E_SNY_6240
36 / 37
E_SNY_6335
37 / 37
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Which Draft Prospect Has the Most to Gain at the NFL Scouting Combine?

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux, LSU's Derek Stingley Among Players in Spotlight Next Week in Indianapolis
news

Members of Jets' 2021 Draft Were a Fast Crowd at Their Pro Days

Zach Wilson & Alijah Vera-Tucker, Elijah Moore & Michael Carter, the DBs—All Showed Speed Prior to the Draft
news

Brant Boyer Making Jets' Special Teams Special

Jets ST Coordinator: HC Robert Saleh Is Positive as Hell, Guys Gravitate Toward That
news

Jets QB Look Ahead: Who's with Zach Wilson for the Season Ahead?

Rookie Made Strides over Final 7 Games; Depth Chart Behind Him Heading into '22 Is Fluid
news

Where Are They Now: Mike Catapano

Catch Up with the Former Jet from Long Island
news

Notebook | Before the Jets Draft, Free Agents Will Be on the Board

GM Joe Douglas Is 'Excited About the Offseason'
news

As NFL Draft Approaches, Jets Will Be Aggressive if Opportunity is Right

ESPN's Todd McShay: QB Needs Elsewhere Could Lead do Attractive Trade Options for Jets 
news

Jets ST Look Ahead: Berrios Decision to Come, Units Improve

Team Has Offseason Decisions After Return Teams Topped NFL and K Eddy Piñeiro Finished Strong
news

Jets Mock Draft 5.0 | ESPN's Todd McShay Has Joe Douglas Addressing O-Line, Secondary

N.C. State's Ikem Ekwonu, Notre Dame Kyle Hamilton Popular Selections for Green & White 
news

What Do You Think About the Jets' Position as Free Agency Approaches?

NFL Legal Tampering Period Begins March 14th
news

Jets TE Look Ahead: A Position that Could Receive Fortification

Ryan Griffin, Tyler Kroft & Co. Had Some Key Production but Also Some Key Injuries
news

Where Are They Now: Chansi Stuckey

Catch Up with the Seventh Round Pick from Clemson
Advertising