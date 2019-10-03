Sam Darnold Practicing, Preparing as If He'll Start vs. Eagles

It's a tough situation for Darnold because no matter how he feels, the final call will be determined based on the results of an ultrasound of his spleen and blood tests on Friday, which is out of his control.

"For me, sitting back and watching the team play and not having anything to do with the win or the loss, it's not a good feeling for me," he said. "So, if there's one thing I've realized throughout this time sitting down is that it's a privilege to play this game. I'm just excited to get back out there whenever it is. For me, it's sooner rather than later is my mindset, but I know that I've got to let the doctors do their job."

Whenever the 6'3", 225-pounder returns to the field, he'll wear custom-made XTECH pads that provide extra hard plastic around the ribs to prevent any injury. If he receives the green light to play against the Eagles, Darnold hopes to provide a boost for an offense that hasn't scored a touchdown in the two games without him.