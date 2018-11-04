Sam Darnold on Jets' Loss to Dolphins: I Have to Be Sharper

Despite the returns of wide receivers Robby Anderson and Quincy Enuwna, who both had been out of the lineup with ankle sprains, and the activation of running back Eli McGuire from injured reserve, the Jets needed the Dolphins to give them a boost in the third. Two facemask penalties gave the Green & White a scoring opportunity as they were set up with first-and-10 from the Miami 23. But Wake got by right tackle Brandon Shell and sacked Darnold for a seven-yard loss. On the ensuing play, the Jets were flagged for a delay-of-game penalty. Following a Jermaine Kearse drop, kicker Jason Myers' potentially game-tying 50-yard field goal was pushed to the right.

"We have to execute better," head coach Todd Bowles said. "We have to execute better in a lot of situations. And we turned the ball over and lose the turnover battle 4-0, that's tough to do. We get some yards and then we shoot ourselves in the foot, whether it's penalty-wise or it's just execution-wise and we got to do a better job of that."