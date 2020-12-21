Sam Darnold on Jets' First Win: 'It's Huge. It's Amazing'

A little bit of home cooking would have been nice, but Sam Darnold will gladly take a win.

Back-to-back red-eye trips took the Jets' QB close to home on Sunday, an afternoon in Southern California that brought an emphatic end to the Jets winless season in a stunning 23-20 upset win over the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

In the face of the coronavirus pandemic, Darnold and his teammates were sequestered for their trip and the idea of a family reunion at a perilous time was out of the question. As painful as that might have been for Darnold & Family, the trip back to New Jersey will be oh so sweet.

"It's huge. It's amazing," Darnold told Fox Sports after the game. "We had back-to-back West Coast trips and weren't able to stay out here because of COVID. We did our jobs. It feels great."

Asked if the victory in Los Angeles had any special significance, Darnold told reporters: "Not really. It's just special to get this win. I can't wait to celebrate a little more with my teammates."

Darnold played a smart and strong game, finishing 22 of 32 for 207 yards and a 99.8 QB rating. He got rid of the ball quickly, was sacked only twice against a fearsome Rams defensive front -- but Darnold's longest completion went for 24 yards. One of the keys: No mistakes. Zero.

"He did a great job, made the right decisions, no panic," Head Coach Adam Gase said. "Sam did a good job throwing some away, he got the ball out of his hands. Sometimes it doesn't look pretty and the yardage might not have been there, but you have to make sure every possession ends with a kick.

"The guys really did a good job of following the game plan. The game had to be played a certain way, getting positive plays on offense, eliminating explosive plays on defense. We had to steal possessions. Today we had 11 guys trusting each other."