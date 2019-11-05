Sam Darnold, Offense Seeking Consistency In Second Half of Season

For the first time since Weeks 6-8 in 2017, the Jets scored on their opening possessions in consecutive weeks but struggled to remain consistent through four quarters in losses to the Jaguars and the Dolphins. Quarterback Sam Darnold and the offense went scoreless for seven possessions against the Jaguars following their initial score and it took the Jets four drives to put up points following Jamison Crowder's 12-yard TD grab against the Dolphins last Sunday.
Looking ahead to the rest of the season, with the Giants' 25th-ranked pass defense (263.6 Yds/G) on deck, Darnold is looking to put together a consistent four-quarter effort.
"I think it's just about rhythm," he told reporters on a conference call Monday. "If we can stay in a rhythm and keep having positive plays, on first down, even if we gained 2 (yards), if we're in second-and-8, that's great, that's fine. Get 3 or 4 the next play and get to third-and-manageable. From that aspect, when we're not hurting ourselves, we're always in rhythm and we always find a way.
"I feel like our offense, we just need to keep playing consistent and the last two weeks we've had really good drives to start out the game and then we just can't seem to keep that going. I think some of it is us not executing and the other part is (we're) killing ourselves whether it's penalties or negative plays."
The Green & White offense pushed the tempo for the most part in South Florida, but seven penalties (10 team) and two turnovers slowed the group down. After completing 69.2% of his passes for 260 yards, one touchdown and one interception, the second-year signal-caller wants to clean up the finer details.
"I think I can play a little bit faster and go through reads a little bit faster," he said. "Then as a team, I just think we need to keep improving. Again, we've put together drives every now and again, that we show really good things and then other times we go three-and-out. Whether it's penalties or bad decisions, that hurt us in the end. I think for us it's just about staying consistent with playing good football."
Head coach Adam Gase said Darnold had "a lot more good than bad" against the Dolphins, but he did throw a red-zone interception and a miscommunication his O-line that resulted in a safety. Despite the 26-18 loss and lack of consistency on offense, Darnold said he's seeing the field well and feels the unit is close to breaking through.
"I just have to keep staying consistent with watching tape and figuring out what [defenses] are doing," he said. "It sucks to say, now that we're 1-7, but we're right there. We just got to clean up some things and we'll be okay.
"I just have to come to work every single day, not complain about anything and that's really it. For us, for myself and really the whole team, we just need to continue to control what we can and understand that the only that we really can control is our attitude and our effort. That's what I'm going to do every day. There's not much we can say though, I mean 1-7 is not a good spot to be in, but all we can do is continue to come back to work and grind."
