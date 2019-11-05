Sam Darnold, Offense Seeking Consistency In Second Half of Season

The Green & White offense pushed the tempo for the most part in South Florida, but seven penalties (10 team) and two turnovers slowed the group down. After completing 69.2% of his passes for 260 yards, one touchdown and one interception, the second-year signal-caller wants to clean up the finer details.

"I think I can play a little bit faster and go through reads a little bit faster," he said. "Then as a team, I just think we need to keep improving. Again, we've put together drives every now and again, that we show really good things and then other times we go three-and-out. Whether it's penalties or bad decisions, that hurt us in the end. I think for us it's just about staying consistent with playing good football."

Head coach Adam Gase said Darnold had "a lot more good than bad" against the Dolphins, but he did throw a red-zone interception and a miscommunication his O-line that resulted in a safety. Despite the 26-18 loss and lack of consistency on offense, Darnold said he's seeing the field well and feels the unit is close to breaking through.

"I just have to keep staying consistent with watching tape and figuring out what [defenses] are doing," he said. "It sucks to say, now that we're 1-7, but we're right there. We just got to clean up some things and we'll be okay.