Sam Darnold, Jets React to Ryan Kalil Signing 

Sam Darnold has yet to meet his new center, but already knows what Ryan Kalil will bring to the Jets.

"I've heard great things. I got a few texts last night from some people and they're saying nothing but great things about him," said Darnold of the fellow USC product. "They're just like, 'He's a great dude, great leader, but also, he's just going to come in and work.' Those are the kind of guys that we want here at the Jets and we're happy to have him."

Kalil's résumé is well decorated. A five-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro, the 34-year-old has started 145 games over his 12-year career and adds a wealth of knowledge to the pivot that the Green & White haven't had since Nick Mangold retired.

"He's seen a lot of football," the second-year signal-caller said. "To have a guy out there that you'll be able to watch tape with him, we'll be able to know when something's coming just by watching tape. And on the field on Sunday, he'll be able to recognize something and fix the protection himself. We'll be able to get going that way and I think it will help with tempo as well. There's so many things that such a vet center can bring for the team and we're excited to have him."

Kalil still needs to pass his physical before signing and practicing, but assuming all goes well, he'll need to quickly gel with Darnold and the rest of his teammates while learning the offense.