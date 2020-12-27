Sam Darnold: 'I'm Super Proud of the Guys'

For Sam Darnold on Sunday, it was another clean game, mistake-free, modest, efficient. Two touchdown passes, and a couple of crucial and gutsy runs. And for the second straight game doing enough to lead the Jets to another impressive upset victory against an opponent with playoff designs.

"In terms of not turning over the ball and being consistent, I think I played well," Darnold said after the Jets' 23-16 win over the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium. "There were some decisions maybe I'd like to have back, not taking some of the throws that I could have made. There were some decisions I'm going to want back. But I'm happy not turning the ball over and scoring when we had to."

For the second week in a row, after last week's first win of the season at Los Angeles, the Jets built a healthy lead against the Browns (10-5) then needed the defense to rise up and ultimately protect the "Dub."

Darnold and the offense had their moments, and they came primarily in the first half as the Jets built a 13-3 lead.

Midway through the second quarter, Darnold served notice that any lingering doubts about the right shoulder that kept him out of several games were not on his mind. On a first-and-10 from the Jets' 10-yard line Darnold broke out of the pocket and put a shoulder into Malcolm Smith, gaining 11 yards.