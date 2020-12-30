Sam Darnold: 'I Have Faith in This Organization'

On the scramble that went for a first down, Darnold came face to face with Smith, a former Super Bowl MVP with Seattle. Did the QB ever consider sliding or did he want to try and run over Smith?

"I didn't mean to, it might have looked cool and sparked some energy on the bench and throughout the team, but I wasn't trying to do what I did," Darnold said. "I was running at him and took it left to break contact. It broke it off and I was expecting him to run to his right and try to stop me. He stayed right there and I had too much momentum. I couldn't slide.

"I ran into him and got up. Crowder was loving it. The offensive line was stoked. I told Malcolm that the next time I'm sliding. I told him next time I'm getting down. I didn't mean to do that. It definitely was a weird situation. I'm happy I got the first down and I'm happy I came out of it healthy."

The track of the 2020 season could have fractured the locker room and turned teammate against teammate. But that simply hasn't been the case for the Jets, which is a testament to the quality of the players and the coaching staff.

"Honestly, we've come to work every single week," Darnold said. "The guys have been uplifting every week, even losing as many as we have. At the same time winning cures everything. When you win, the guys have more energy throughout the week. When we were 0-13 guys were still coming in the building ready to work. It's a credit to the type of guys we have in the locker room. Really good dudes and guys I love playing with."

He added: "Just the way those guys have stepped up. We kind of forgot [about the losing] and tuned out the outside noise. In New York, you get it, everyone can see it on social. But to come to work every single day is inspiring man. Guys like [Frank] Gore to have him around every day, getting to 16,000 yards [only the third RB in NFL history to do it] is incredible for him. He's been someone we've all looked at with this roster, how young we are. He's the same guy, day in, day out. He's been that rock for us. He doesn't say much and speaks a lot with actions on a day-to-day basis. He's one of the guys who has been awesome for us. For him to get to 16,000 was incredible."

For Darnold, as it is for nearly every player in the NFL, the future is full of uncertainty. The draft, contract status, personnel -- it all goes in the blender.