Sam Darnold Has Mono, Out for Monday Night Football vs. Browns

Jets head coach Adam Gase told reporters Thursday morning quarterback Sam Darnold has mononucleosis and will not play in the team's Week 2 matchup against the Browns. Trevor Siemian will start.

"He's still going through some of these tests to figure out where he's at with all of this," Gase said. "I know he's out this week and past that, I'll have more information as we go."

Gase received the news around 10:15 Wednesday night and told his signal-caller in person, along with offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains and one of the team's trainers, that he will not play.

"Not well. He wasn't real happy about it," Gase said of Darnold's reaction. "He knew something was up when Dowell and myself showed up. I just wanted to make sure it was delivered right and I figured I could be the bearer of bad news on this one."

After receiving the bad news, Darnold immediately shifted his focus on how to best prepare himself physically for his return.

"Rest," Gase said of immediate remedies for his quarterback. "They're still going through and doing all these tests on him and things like that and kind of figuring out the best protocol. I know his biggest concern is weight loss. That was something that was alarming to him, that he lost some weight already in the last couple of days.