Sam Darnold and Jets' Offense Never Got Untracked in Loss to Seahawks

First, Marcus Maye made a stunning one-handed interception, falling into the end zone. But the Jets failed to capitalize, going four plays then punting.

After a Seattle field goal made the score 17-3 in the second quarter, Corey Ballentine ran back the kickoff 66 yards after fielding the kick at the Jets' 4-yard line. On the drive, Darnold hit Braxton Berrios on a timing route, calmly throwing off his back foot before Berrios had made his break. The 6-yard pass to Seattle's 19 went for a first down.

But the Jets came away without points, when Sergio Castillo missed a 37-yard field goal. It was one of three he missed in the first half, leaving 9 points on the field. Castillo became the first Jets K to miss 3 FGAs in a game since Nick Folk at CLE in 2010.

Darnold was 11 of 22 in the opening half and showed some patience and vision. On a third-and-14 play he whipped a first-down strike to Jeff Smith at the Seahawks' 27. Then, down, 24-3, with less than a minute left in the first half, Darnold found Braxton Berrios on a 34-yard pass play. But another Castillo attempt went for naught.

"For us we're prideful regardless of the situation," Darnold said. "We're going to go out there and give our all every single Sunday. Our pride and how we play and what we play for is not going to be in question."

For Darnold, he was pressured by the Seattle defense all afternoon and was sacked 3 times along with being hurried on 6 plays. He also avoided two possible interceptions when Seahawks defenders couldn't hang on to the ball.

"Just from how I felt today, I need to do a better job getting the ball out of my hands," Darnold said. "If not, find my checkdown."