Sam Darnold and Jets' Offense Never Got Untracked in Loss to Seahawks

Jets QB Sam Darnold and the offense couldn't find a rhythm against the Seattle Seahawks defense at Lumen Field on Sunday, sending visiting New York to its 13 straight loss of the 2020 NFL season.
"They were doing a good job of disrupting the flow and stopping run game," said Darnold, who finished 14 of 26 for 132 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs in the 40-3 loss. "When we needed to pass we couldn't do it efficiently enough to win the game."
The Jets took the opening kickoff and marched 48 yards on 9 plays with Darnold sharply hitting a couple of passes -- to Breshad Perriman and Chris Herndon. (Jamison Crowder, who sustained an injury and was questionable for the game, did play; but rookie Denzel Mims did not play because of a personal matter.) The drive stalled and Sergio Castillo converted on a 45-yard field goal. The Jets have now scored on seven straight drives to open games.
"We have to capitalize when the opportunities are there," Darnold said. "That's the overall thing that's been holding us back all year. When there are opportunities for us, we have to take advantage of it."
Those "opportunities" came and went the rest of the first half, leaving the Jets with a 23-3 deficit.
First, Marcus Maye made a stunning one-handed interception, falling into the end zone. But the Jets failed to capitalize, going four plays then punting.
After a Seattle field goal made the score 17-3 in the second quarter, Corey Ballentine ran back the kickoff 66 yards after fielding the kick at the Jets' 4-yard line. On the drive, Darnold hit Braxton Berrios on a timing route, calmly throwing off his back foot before Berrios had made his break. The 6-yard pass to Seattle's 19 went for a first down.
But the Jets came away without points, when Sergio Castillo missed a 37-yard field goal. It was one of three he missed in the first half, leaving 9 points on the field. Castillo became the first Jets K to miss 3 FGAs in a game since Nick Folk at CLE in 2010.
Darnold was 11 of 22 in the opening half and showed some patience and vision. On a third-and-14 play he whipped a first-down strike to Jeff Smith at the Seahawks' 27. Then, down, 24-3, with less than a minute left in the first half, Darnold found Braxton Berrios on a 34-yard pass play. But another Castillo attempt went for naught.
"For us we're prideful regardless of the situation," Darnold said. "We're going to go out there and give our all every single Sunday. Our pride and how we play and what we play for is not going to be in question."
For Darnold, he was pressured by the Seattle defense all afternoon and was sacked 3 times along with being hurried on 6 plays. He also avoided two possible interceptions when Seahawks defenders couldn't hang on to the ball.
"Just from how I felt today, I need to do a better job getting the ball out of my hands," Darnold said. "If not, find my checkdown."
He added: "Losing is not fun. Like I say, during the week we have to continue to find a way to improve and get better and do the things we need to do to win a football game."
