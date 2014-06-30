Saalim Hakim Gets Up to Speed with Bro's Help

Of course, there's only so much preparation one can do before it's time to step on stage and show what you can do.

In three weeks' time, Saalim and the rest of his teammates will trek up to SUNY Cortland to compete in a multitude of heated position battles at training camp. Saalim's path from one of 90 to one of 53 will be as steep as anyone's, but thanks to Az-Zahir's dedication and his own willingness to learn, he's more prepared than ever before.

"He took the initiative to work really hard in the offseason," Az-Zahir said. "I can tell that he's dialed in and he wants to really take his game to that next level to be able to play a role in helping this team win a Super Bowl. I can see the determination in his eyes, and I think the sky is the limit."