S Marcus Maye Says 'Playing Smart' Is the Key Turnaround on Defense

After Thursday night's 37-28 loss to the Broncos the Jets finished the first quarter of the NFL season winless in four games. The tale of the Green & White's struggles has been on both sides of the ball, but the defense has been especially up and down, and all around.

In Thursday's game, the Jets committed 11 penalties for 118 yards, with players on defense committing six personal fouls. Several of those came on critical third-down plays that gifted the Broncos a first down.

"We just have to know when to pull up," S Marcus Maye said. "It's a different game with the quarterback situation. We can't take him down to the ground, we can't land on top of him. We just have to be smart. Penalties after the whistle aren't necessary. We have to find a way to cut it out because it's hurting us."

After the Week 3 loss at Indianapolis, veteran DL Steve McLendon said that each player's effort and heart were not the issue. Instead, he said that it was about playing smart and playing together. It was the same story against Denver.

"It's tough," Maye said. "I know guys are playing hard and playing through the whistle, but we have to know when to pull up, we have to know situations when we're on the quarterback. We have to have awareness of what we're doing when we're out there."