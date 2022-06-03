S Jordan Whitehead Believes Jets Secondary Is One of 'Best' He's Been a Part Of

In his fourth season with the Bucs, Whitehead played in 14 games and admitted to reporters after an OTA session on Wednesday at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center that he gradually grew frustrated. He played 796 snaps last season, his lowest total since the 660 snaps he played as a rookie out of Pitt in 2018.

"I'm a team player," he said. "But it was frustrating to come out on third-down sometimes. I felt like I was making enough plays and being a leader on the team. I felt I should be in the game. I was not going to handle it during the season, handle it after season. Definitely I was frustrated, everyone would be if you felt you're not being used right."

Enter the Jets, who were in need of an experienced safety, not only to take a roster spot, but to provide needed depth and steady voice for the team's younger players. The plan last season to pair Marcus Maye and Lamarcus Joyner was dealt a blow early and midway through the campaign. Joyner, signed in free agency and re-signed for the coming season, sustained a triceps tear in the Week 1 game at Carolina before Maye's season (and Jets career) ended in Week 9 at Indianapolis when he ruptured an Achilles tendon.