RYANN: The Joy of Lending a Helping Hand

Nov 18, 2011 at 12:55 AM

Hey, Jets fans, It's Ryann from the Flight Crew and I'm so happy to be here this season with all of you! 

It is this time of year, football season at the halfway point, holidays around the corner, cold weather approaching, which gets my mom and me thinking about people less fortunate. Each year at this time, my mom and I begin organizing food drives and clothing drives for the needy in our community. This is so easy to do. We visit our local churches and ask if we can set up a drop box for food or clothing. Our local churches are always glad to help and love the idea!

There are so many little things you can do to help out in your own community to help others, whether it be organizing a food drive or spending time with an elderly neighbor, raking up the leaves, or simply watering the flowers. It's not much, but you will be amazed at the pleasure such a small task can bring to someone who is unable to do for themselves due to health or financial struggles.

Perhaps you're short on time. Then maybe going to the store for someone who cannot get out of the house or just does not have the time.

Our church has wonderful outreach programs and I am inspired by their endless effort to reach out to as many people struggling as possible. I feel honored to be able to help and I look forward to doing so each year. People are just so grateful for whatever help you can give.

As the holidays approach (so quickly!) think about what you can do to help someone less fortunate, how much it will mean to them, and how important it is to be surrounded by the people you love most!

—Ryann

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Inside the Numbers: How 1st-Round QBs Stack Up Since 2010

Jets at No. 2 Overall Need a Signal-Caller Who's a High Flyer, not a Low Hanger
news

Jets Sign Free Agent O-Lineman Corey Levin

Tennessee 6th-Rounder Played for Titans in '18, Then Spent Time on Denver, Chicago & New England Rosters
news

Jets Re-Sign S Bennett Jackson

GM Joe Douglas Retains Another Veteran Safety 
news

Where Are They Now: Lonnie Young

Catch Up with the Former Free Safety
news

Notebook | Cornerbacks Patrick Surtain, Jaycee Horn, Caleb Farley and Greg Newsome Step to Front

On Offense, Alabama's Najee Harris and DeVonta Smith Display Their Many Talents
news

GM Joe Douglas Says 'It's a Fair Assessment' Jets Will Take QB at No. 2

The Green & White Now Have 21 Picks Over the Next Two NFL Drafts 
news

Jets' Joe Douglas: Sam Darnold Trade Decision 'Best for All Parties'

'Sam's a Stud,' but GM Adds It Was Best to 'Hit the Reset Button' with Carolina Deal & Drafting QB at 2nd Overall
news

Jets Acquire Three Draft Picks from the Carolina Panthers in Exchange for QB Sam Darnold

Package Includes Second-Round and Fourth-Round Picks in 2022 NFL Draft
news

Jets Mock Draft 10.0 | Which Non-QB Do Jets Select at No. 2 Overall?

NFL Network's Bucky Brooks Has Joe Douglas Adding to OL with Oregon's Penei Sewell
news

What Do You Think About the Recent NFL Trades and Their Impact on the Jets' Draft?

GM Joe Douglas Signed Edge Rusher Carl Lawson, WR Corey Davis, LB Jarrad Davis and More
news

Jets Draft Preview | Interior Defensive Lineman Could Complement the Incumbents

An opportunity to build depth around Quinnen Williams, Folorunso Fatukasi and Co.
news

How Robert Saleh Was a Part of Dan Feeney's Decision to Sign with the Jets

Chargers' Former OL Played LG, C and RG in Four Seasons
Advertising