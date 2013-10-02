Ryan Says 'No Update' on Mark Sanchez's Shoulder

Oct 02, 2013 at 10:57 AM

Mark Sanchez will continue to rehabilitate his injured right shoulder, Jets head coach Rex Ryan told ESPN New York 98.7FM this afternoon, despite media reports to the contrary this week.

Ryan said on the Michael Kay Show that there was no new news on the status of his quarterback.

"Really, there's no update," the coach said. "When we spoke with Mark, all indications to us are that he's going to continue the rehab and as a matter of fact he was here today rehabbing, so really there's no update."

Sanchez injured the shoulder during the third preseason game against the Giants. On Sept. 14 he was placed on Injured Reserve, Designated for Return, meaning he will be eligible to return to practice after six weeks and eligible to return to the active roster after eight weeks.

"Doing this is really in keeping with our primary goal to give Mark every chance to return to practice and play this season," general manager John Idzik said at the time. "Mark is the ultimate team player. He wants to be with the club, he wants to help the team."

Sanchez expressed similar sentiments last month.

"I think we made the decision that's best for the team, best for me and my medical health. I'll come back in eight weeks and be ready to play," he said.

Idzik said the plan for Sanchez's shoulder injury was modified to "a conservative, non-surgical approach" after the quarterback received several outside medical opinions on the injury.

