Ryan Quigley's Role in Vick Number Story

May 05, 2014 at 10:14 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

quigs.jpg

There's even more backstory to the Michael Vick/Ryan Quigley uniform number swap tonight, and it involves a five-figure charitable contribution.

As we have heard by now, Vick, the Jets' recently signed quarterback, had to pick a uniform number because Geno Smith was wearing No. 7 here. Vick initially went with 8, but then Friday announced he was going with No. 1

That wouldn't have been possible without the cooperation of Quigley, the Jets punter who wore No. 1 last year in his first season with the team. The two talked during recent workouts in the Jets' voluntary offseason strength and conditioning program, and Quigley agreed to make the switch for $10,000, with a condition — that the money go to charity.

"Most of the time in the NFL, if a veteran requests your number, you work out a financial agreement, between the two players," Quigley said. "I was not interested in the money for myself, I wanted to find a way to help some others."

Vick is making the donation in Quigley's name to Teen Angel of North Myrtle Beach, SC, and to the Boys and Girls Club of New York.

"I think it's great that Ryan was willing to change as long as it was for a good cause," Vick said. "I loved his idea."

Quigley said he'll decide soon on his uniform number for the 2014 season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

