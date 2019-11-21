Ryan Griffin on Sam Darnold: 'We're Finding Comfort in Our Connection'

Jets fans thought they'd be feverishly working their green and white abacuses this year, counting up all the catches and touchdowns being racked up on passes from Sam Darnold to Chris Herndon.

Well, the tight ends are making the beads fly lately but it's not Herndon, who went to Injured Reserve after one game. Ryan Griffin notched the first 100-yard receiving game of his career and he was joined by Daniel Brown as TD catch recipients from Darnold in Sunday's 34-17 win at Washington.

"A lot of hard work and practice reps, which are building up now," Griffin said of his growing relationship with Darnold, which only started when Griffin was signed as a veteran free agent July 23. "I'm new here. I didn't get a bunch of first-team reps in camp. Now that we're getting more time out here every day practicing, we're just stacking good reps and good plays on top of each other. We're finding comfort in our connection."

"Right when Ryan got in here, I knew the kind of guy he was, first and foremost," Darnold said. "I knew he was going to work hard and do all the right things off the field. Then once he got on the field, I knew we had a special guy in this locker room and a special player."

Griff's even special when it comes to breaking out old Madden 2004 routines, like the one he said an old UConn teammate suggested to him. You saw it when Griff scored late in the first half and went to spike the ball but it "stuck" to his hand and he had to "pry it loose" with a raised foot.