ROUNDS 5-7: Whatever I Need to Do, I'll Do

Transcript of fifth-round draft choice Oday Aboushi's conference call with Jets reporters on Saturday afternoon:

On his excitement playing for a hometown team…

I don't think I can put it into words how excited I am to be a New York Jet, to be with my hometown team. Just to have the opportunity to play with such a great team in New York and kind of just try to add what I can bring to the team.

On what position he sees himself playing…

I really don't know yet. I'm going to play any position, wherever I'm needed to play, whatever is going to help the team be better and help the line come together as a group. I know Coach [Mike] Devlin has some ideas for me and I'm willing to work with what he's got.

On if he has spoken with D'Brickashaw [Ferguson] over the years…

Yes.

On if he looks forward to working with him on the offensive line and if they'll be talking soon…

Yeah, I mean, I'm hoping to hear from him and kind of see what he's got to say. You know, working with a fellow Wahoo is always good, and I'm sure he'll teach me the ways and kind of you know, continue that brotherhood as we were taught at Virginia so I'm excited to work with him and hopefully I'll be hearing from him soon.

On if he played both tackle and guard when he visited the Jets…

Yeah, yeah, I worked all around.

On if he feels that he improved his draft stock at the Senior Bowl…

I felt like I could've gotten better. I wasn't 10-for-10 on the practices. I think playing some guard, it kind of felt a little different for the first time ever playing guard. I think I did pretty well at it. I think it helps in certain ways.

On where he is right now…

I'm at home with my family.

On what the atmosphere is like where he is…

Everybody is ecstatic, excited. It was a tough couple of days right now, anxiety running high, excitement, people walking around anxious. To finally get the call, especially being a hometown team like the Jets, couldn't be more perfect.

On the University of Virginia producing a lot of offensive lineman…

We take pride in being the offensive line at Virginia. Being labeled "Offensive Line U" and having people like D'Brickashaw Ferguson, Eugene Monroe, Brandon Albert, guys like that with great offensive line production, we take pride in it. The offensive line works really hard all around and it's kind of what we like to do there with running the ball and passing.

On if he felt there was a good chance of the Jets selecting him as the draft went on…

I had a great visit with them all around. The workouts, the visits, meeting the staff, the facilities and getting to know the Jets, it went really well and really smooth. When I left, I felt very positive. I got very positive feedback from Coach Devlin and it felt like a possibility.

On if he got any feedback on where he might get drafted...

I didn't really have any feedback. I didn't really pay attention to that. I just wanted an opportunity to play and help a team win.

On how he feels about playing on the same offense with fellow rookie Geno Smith…

I think he's a great player, a tremendous talent. I think he'll come in [and] he's ready to compete. They're a lot of athletes coming out of college that are ready to do NFL stuff. I think he's a talented kid and he'll come in ready to work.

On who his agent is…

Brian Mackler and Jonathan Persey at Sports Stars Inc.

Transcript of sixth-round draft choice Will Campbell's conference call with Jets reporters on Saturday afternoon:

On the last time he played guard…

The second half of my sophomore season.

On if he thinks it's a transition he can make right now…

I feel it is. Defensive guys can come over and play guard because I played both ways in high school and the transition was from one series to the next, so I feel like it will be a good transition with help from the coaches.

On how much teams worked him out at offensive line or defensive line during the pre-draft process…

Well, I had three private workouts, and two of them were for offensive line.

On why he thinks teams wanted to switch him to offensive line…

I guess they saw something in me that I can make that transition to be a better offensive lineman than defensive lineman, and I guess that's what's going to happen.

On if there is a position he's more comfortable playing…

No, I've been playing defensive tackle in college for three-and-a-half years, so I probably would be more comfortable, right now, as a defensive lineman, but whatever I need to do to make that 53-man roster, I'll do it.

On if he thought the Jets would take him…

No, I was getting calls from a lot of people throughout this process and I was just waiting for my name to be called and when the Jets called I was happy as could be. I love to be a Jet. I want to play like a Jet.

On what playing like a Jet means…

From what I've seen, it's playing for your teammates, playing for one-another, to come together as one for a bigger goal.

On if he went to the same high school as Vernon Gholston…

Yes.

On if he knows Gholston…

I never met him. When I was coming up in little league ball, I went to the school and I saw him like one time.

On when he realized that he was going to be drafted as an offensive lineman…

Once the draft started I knew it was going to be like a 50/50 chance whether I was going to play d-tackle or offensive guard. It was like 50/50. I didn't know which way I was going to go but, I knew there was a chance of me playing O-line.

On who his agent is…

Andrew Baker.

Transcript of seventh-round draft choice Tommy Bohanon's conference call with Jets reporters on Saturday evening:

On his relationship with John Idzik…

I met him a few times, but other than that we had a few conversations at the Senior Bowl, as well as at the combine. Other than that, we just have to get to know each other, really.

On what position he played in college last season…

I played more of an H-back role. My first three years, I played traditional fullback and then this last year I played more of an H-back role.

On if the Jets have discussed with him what position he will play in the NFL…

It's all up to the coaches. It's kind of hard to say right now because I don't have the playbook in front of me and what they decide to use me as. I just want to come in and do the best I can and help the team out.

On his versatility and how he feels he will fit in with the Jets…

I think that I'll be able to fit in well. I think that is one of my strong suits is my versatility and being able to block, run, as well as catch the ball out of the backfield. I think the West Coast offense suits me well and I think I'll be able to come in and do well in that type of offense.

On if he played any special teams at Wake Forest…

I did. I played special teams all four years that I was at Wake. I plan on coming in and helping out in any way I can on special teams and on offense.

On if he has any experience as a tight end…

Yes, I played some tight end at Wake this past year. Like I said, I played H-back and I played on-the-line tight end, so I have experience in that, and I believe that I can do that if I'm asked to do that as well.

On if he thought the NFL was a possibility coming out of high school…

It was always my dream and it was always a possibility to me. I mean, I've seen plenty of people, I mean, Deion Sanders went to my high school, so I thought throughout my life with people in the NFL from Fort Myers. I knew it was a possibility. I just knew I had to work hard to be able to get to it.

On if he is better than Deion Sanders…

Not at all [laughter].

On if he has met Deion Sanders…

I actually haven't met him. He lives in Texas now so he doesn't come around very often.

On if Jevon Kearse went to his high school…

Yes, he went to my high school as well.

On the football program at his high school…

Yeah, we've had some good players come through the past few years at North Fort Myers High School.

On what type of offense he played at Wake Forest…