Rookie Zaire Barnes: 'I'm Willing to Put in the Work for the Collective Group'

While rookie LB Zaire Barnes is still warming to the NFL, it's his new team that is aiding his adjustment to the league.

"It's been a great time being around great players, learning from the vets, and learning from Coach Rudy as well," Barnes said about LBs coach Jim Gutenberg and learning a new playbook. "I'm getting my feet wet within the playbook and just getting used to playing football again. I've definitely had some growing pains, but you know, it's part of the game."

Barnes was not invited to NFL Combine this year. The Jets selected Barnes in the sixth-round of the draft after an impressive stint at Western Michigan University. In 49 games, Barnes totaled 205 tackles, 10 PD and 6 fumble recoveries. While he has gotten an introduction to the NFL during OTAs, he is not nearly where he wants to be.

"Absolutely not," Barnes said. "I can't say I am, but I feel like I'm building a good foundation to be where I'm at so far. It's for sure a marathon, not a sprint."

All-Pro and Pro Bowl LB C.J. Mosley has been helping Barnes adjust to the speed of the NFL game. Mosley captained the defense in 2022 and helped to elevate the group from the bottom of the league to a top-5 unit.