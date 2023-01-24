Rookie T Max Mitchell: Jets 'Think I Have Great Potential'

Mitchell was placed on the non-football injury list, but will continue to train this offseason.

"When you get to this level, it's minute stuff," he said. "Training my pass set, my explosiveness. I'll take a look back at all my game film. I have definitely some stuff in mind, but just get better and faster and stronger."

Mitchell, the second-to-last pick in general manager Joe Douglas' 2022 class, showcases the depth of the group. All seven selections played significant roles as rookies. CB Sauce Gardner, selected No. 4 overall, was named an All-Pro and Pro Bowl player while co-leading the NFL with 20 pass defenses. WR Garrett Wilson, No. 10 overall, was named a Pro Bowl alternate and became the first Jets rookie to eclipse 1,000 yards receiving.

RB Breece Hall, selected in Round 2, was on pace for more than 1,600 scrimmage yards before his season was ended in Week 7 with a torn ACL. DE Jermaine Johnson, the third of three first-round picks, had 2.5 sacks and was a big part of the defensive line rotation along with fellow rookie Micheal Clemons, the fourth-round pick that rounded out the Green & White's selections. Johnson and Clemons each blocked punts that resulted in points -- Johnson's in a safety and Clemons' in a touchdown.