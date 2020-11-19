Rookie S Ashtyn Davis Is Getting Valuable On-the-Job Experience

A chilly Thursday morning (23 degrees) in Florham Park, NJ, did not stop Ashtyn Davis of Santa Cruz, Calif., from hopping on a bicycle at his apartment and pedaling to the Jets' Atlantic Health Training Center.

"I was fine," the rookie safety said. "I got my snow jacket and gloves. It was only about a 10-minute ride."

However you slice it, Davis' daily bike ride is impressive for a dude from California, nearly as impressive as how the first-year player has stepped into the breach in the Jets' defense. Davis is expected to start his third game in the NFL when the Jets play the Los Angeles Chargers in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday afternoon. His baptism by fire, and subsequent starts, against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs was a result of an injury to Bradley McDougald (shoulder).

"It was a good learning experience," Davis said of his first start. "I was in the stew, thrown in the fire, they did a lot of things, they teed us up. [At one point] there was a double move, I learned from and will be a lot better for it."