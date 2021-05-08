Rookie Minicamp Notebook: Jets Are Simulating a Game Week

After a strong start to rookie minicamp, the Jets returned to the field Saturday with the hopes of further progress. First-year head coach Robert Saleh compared the timeline of rookie camp to a game week.

"A little install yesterday, a little install today and let's see how crisp they can operate tomorrow and how much they can pick up and how much they can learn in a three-day process to kind of simulate a game week," he said.

With a 10-person draft class along with 12 undrafted signees plus a handful of weekend tryout performers, Saleh has split the Jets into two groups. Alijah Vera-Tucker, the No. 14 overall selection in the Draft, and the rest of the linemen have worked on the field in the mornings while QB Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall selection in the Draft, and the skill-position players have gone to the grass in the afternoon. (Unfortunately on Saturday, Wilson and the latter group were forced inside when downpours hit Florham Park.)

"We've had the bigs in the morning and the skill guys in the afternoon to kind of separate them," Saleh said. "There aren't enough guys to run 11-on-11 anyway. It gives everybody a chance to watch the bigs, the D-line, the O-line, the kicker (Craig Naggar, SMU) is in that group, to really get a good chance to look at them and get a lot of individual eyes on them as we go through this evaluation process. And then the same thing with the skill guys."

Wilson, whose every step will be scrutinized by onlookers, got off to a strong start in green and white.