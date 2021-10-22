Rookie LB Jamien Sherwood Ready for a Possible 'Green Dot' Moment

C.J. Mosley (Hamstring) Will Be Game-Time Decision at New England

Oct 22, 2021 at 04:10 PM
Bell_Jack_Headshot
Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

SZR51486-sherwood-thumb

Faced with the prospect of C.J. Mosley's balky hamstring that might keep him out of Sunday's AFC East clash against the Patriots, Jets head coach Robert Saleh had two simple words to describe Mosley's likely replacement, rookie Jamien Sherwood.

"He belongs," Saleh said during his press conference on Friday.

Swapping No. 57 for No. 44, who played safety at Auburn, is no one's idea of an optimal situation for the Jets (1-4) when they travel to Foxborough, MA, to face New England (2-4), which has yet to win a game this season in four tries at Gillette Stadium.

Mosley will be a game-time decision, Saleh said, and there was little worry in his responses about putting the green dot on the helmet of 6-2, 216-pound Sherwood. (Players with the dot on the back of their helmets, one on offense and one on defense, are the only ones with the ability to hear communication from coaches on the sideline.) Sherwood, in a "2-Minute Drill" segment with team reporter Eric Allen, said that he's ready and eager for the challenge should Mosley not be available.

"I've been very comfortable, really since the day I got here," Sherwood said. "It's the place they started me at and for me, the main thing is communication. It's always about the eyes, your eyes will take you to the ball."

The Jets' ball-hawking group of linebackers has been one of the bright spots on defense. Mosley leads the team in tackles while the waiver-wire steal Quincy Williams has notched three forced fumbles. Blake Cashman is back from injury and available, as is Del'Shawn Phillips.

"We're fortunate that we have some depth at the position," defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said. "We've had some guys that have played a lot of football early, especially, in their careers. Jamien [Sherwood], he's an unusual rookie because, you know, rookies, they're so known for, not necessarily having the awareness, the ability to communicate, all those things, whereas Jamien is not that at all. He carries himself like a vet. He communicates like a vet. Although he doesn't have the experience that a C.J. has, he's a guy that we have a lot of trust in. So, if C.J. can't go, Jamien will be our guy."

Like his teammates, Sherwood used his week off to return home, to Jensen Beach, FL, taking time to recharge his batteries but not turning off his football brain, not for a New York minute.

"I went home, saw my family, got some work in, got off my feet," he said. "The coaches said to take a break, but I couldn't. I was still watching film, keeping my mental in the game."

Asked about the vibe this week, he said: "We have a great football team despite our record. We came back with a lot of energy and basically we came back restarting the season at 0-0. At this point we can build an identity. It's a great way to start this off with a team in our division."

So far this season, Sherwood has played in four games (three starts, while being inactive in the Jets' Week 2 loss to the Patriots) and has 12 total tackles (8 solo). Though the numbers may not be eye-popping, it's Sherwood's intangibles that bring a twinkle to Saleh's eyes.

"We're really excited about Jamien, he's a rookie and maybe what he lacks in experience he makes up in smarts and mental quickness ... he understands football," Saleh said on Friday. "He's going to have rookie moments, but the more he plays the better he'll get. He's one of the guys who's going to be a staple here. He studies his butt off. As for his size, he is going to get bigger when he gets a full NFL offseason and meal plan. He has the ability to uncoil and tackle people, one of the best in the draft. He doesn't give up many leaky yards. Let's just say that and he's only going to get better."

Practice Gallery | All of the Best Practice Photos from Patriots Week

See the Top Images from the Patriots Road Trip Week

WR Corey Davis
1 / 34

WR Corey Davis

WR Jamison Crowder
2 / 34

WR Jamison Crowder

LB Jamien Sherwood
3 / 34

LB Jamien Sherwood

RB Michael Carter
4 / 34

RB Michael Carter

DL Bryce Huff
5 / 34

DL Bryce Huff

E_SZR55082
6 / 34
HC Robert Saleh & DC Jeff Ulbrich
7 / 34

HC Robert Saleh & DC Jeff Ulbrich

E_SZR55009
8 / 34
WR Jamison Crowder & CB Michael Carter II
9 / 34

WR Jamison Crowder & CB Michael Carter II

GM Joe Douglas & HC Robert Saleh
10 / 34

GM Joe Douglas & HC Robert Saleh

C Connor McGovern & OL Alijah Vera-Tucker
11 / 34

C Connor McGovern & OL Alijah Vera-Tucker

WR Keelan Cole
12 / 34

WR Keelan Cole

E_SZ4_8116
13 / 34
CB Michael Carter II
14 / 34

CB Michael Carter II

LB Quincy Williams
15 / 34

LB Quincy Williams

RB Ty Johnson & LB Del'Shawn Phillips
16 / 34

RB Ty Johnson & LB Del'Shawn Phillips

CB Justin Hardee
17 / 34

CB Justin Hardee

RB La'Mical Perine
18 / 34

RB La'Mical Perine

OL George Fant
19 / 34

OL George Fant

LB Blake Cashman
20 / 34

LB Blake Cashman

E_SZ1_0347
21 / 34
QB Zach Wilson
22 / 34

QB Zach Wilson

S Ashtyn Davis
23 / 34

S Ashtyn Davis

E_SZ1_0062
24 / 34
WR Elijah Moore
25 / 34

WR Elijah Moore

RB Ty Johnson
26 / 34

RB Ty Johnson

K Matt Ammendola
27 / 34

K Matt Ammendola

WR Jeff Smith, HC Robert Saleh & QB Zach Wilson
28 / 34

WR Jeff Smith, HC Robert Saleh & QB Zach Wilson

S Natrell Jamerson & WR Jamison Crowder
29 / 34

S Natrell Jamerson & WR Jamison Crowder

WR Braxton Berrios
30 / 34

WR Braxton Berrios

WR Elijah Moore
31 / 34

WR Elijah Moore

RB Michael Carter
32 / 34

RB Michael Carter

RB Tevin Coleman
33 / 34

RB Tevin Coleman

QB Zach Wilson
34 / 34

QB Zach Wilson

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Notebook | Jets LB C.J. Mosley's Game Status Will 'Go Down to the Wire'

Marcus Maye, Jeff Ulbrich Zeroing In on INTs; Mike LaFleur Dug Into Self Scout
news

What Intrigues You the Most About the Jets-Patriots Rematch? 

Green & White Close Out Season Slate vs. New England in Week 7 
news

Jets-Patriots Game Preview | Fast Start Needed After Bye

QB Zach Wilson Excited for Rematch; C.J. Mosley Battling Hamstring Injury
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 7 at Patriots - Friday

LB C.J. Mosley Listed As Doubtful for Sunday's Game
news

'Refreshed' QB Zach Wilson Ready to Have a 'Blast' Leading Jets Up to New England

Rookie's All About 'Throwing Those Bricks Down and Getting Better' in 2nd Meeting vs. Patriots
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 7 at Patriots - Thursday

LB C.J. Mosley (Hamstring) DNP for the Second Straight Day
news

5 Jets to Watch When the Season Series with the Patriots Concludes Sunday

Eyes on Possible Zac Wilson-to-Elijah Moore Connections on Offense, Marcus Maye's Return to the Defense
news

Jets Wide Receiver Corey Davis: 'We're Ready'

Green & White Had Chance to 'Refresh and Regroup' After a Week Off
news

Bustout Game for Jets Rookie WR Elijah Moore: 'When It Comes, I'll Be Ready'

HC Robert Saleh: 'He's Getting Better ... He's in Position to Create a Lot of Explosive Plays'
news

Jets LB C.J. Mosley Nursing Hamstring Injury

Veteran 'Backer Missed Practice, Remains Confident He Can Play vs. Patriots
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 7 at Patriots - Wednesday

LB C.J. Mosley (Hamstring) Did Not Practice
Advertising