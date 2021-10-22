Rookie LB Jamien Sherwood Ready for a Possible 'Green Dot' Moment

The Jets' ball-hawking group of linebackers has been one of the bright spots on defense. Mosley leads the team in tackles while the waiver-wire steal Quincy Williams has notched three forced fumbles. Blake Cashman is back from injury and available, as is Del'Shawn Phillips.

"We're fortunate that we have some depth at the position," defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said. "We've had some guys that have played a lot of football early, especially, in their careers. Jamien [Sherwood], he's an unusual rookie because, you know, rookies, they're so known for, not necessarily having the awareness, the ability to communicate, all those things, whereas Jamien is not that at all. He carries himself like a vet. He communicates like a vet. Although he doesn't have the experience that a C.J. has, he's a guy that we have a lot of trust in. So, if C.J. can't go, Jamien will be our guy."

Like his teammates, Sherwood used his week off to return home, to Jensen Beach, FL, taking time to recharge his batteries but not turning off his football brain, not for a New York minute.

"I went home, saw my family, got some work in, got off my feet," he said. "The coaches said to take a break, but I couldn't. I was still watching film, keeping my mental in the game."

Asked about the vibe this week, he said: "We have a great football team despite our record. We came back with a lot of energy and basically we came back restarting the season at 0-0. At this point we can build an identity. It's a great way to start this off with a team in our division."

So far this season, Sherwood has played in four games (three starts, while being inactive in the Jets' Week 2 loss to the Patriots) and has 12 total tackles (8 solo). Though the numbers may not be eye-popping, it's Sherwood's intangibles that bring a twinkle to Saleh's eyes.