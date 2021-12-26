Ron Middleton: Jets' Win Over Jaguars Was 'Awesome'

The TD pass from Wilson (14 of 22, 102 yards passing; plus 4 runs for 91 yards and a TD on an amazing, franchise-record 52-yard scramble) to McDermott, who had reported as an eligible receiver on the left edge of the offensive line, was sublime.

"It was a crossing play that has been in the game plan for four or five weeks now," Middleton said. "We had been running it to Dan Feeney [who stepped in for rookie LG Alijah Vera-Tucker] but this week McDermott was that guy. He'd been saying all along that he's an ex-tight end. He asked what kind of release he should use, and I said just get out there and swim, get open or we're not getting you the ball. We ran this play twice this week, Zach threw it both times, but there was no pressure. He [McDermott] looked very natural catching the ball. He made a hell of a catch today. I'm so happy for him."

McDermott, a reserve offensive lineman, said after the game that he had played tight end in middle and high school (at the Ensworth School in Nashville, TN), but could not remember the last time he hauled in a TD pass. For his part, Wilson called the pass and catch "probably the highlight of my entire career, so far."

Middleton played tight end for five NFL teams from 1986-95 and began his coaching journey in 1997 as the tight ends coach at Troy. The assistant coaching careers of Middleton and Saleh converged, coincidentally, with the Jaguars from 2014-16. Saleh moved to San Francisco as the 49ers' defensive coordinator from 2017-20 while Middleton stayed in Florida to oversee the Jaguars' tight ends. When Saleh landed with the Jets, Middleton was also available.

In the Jets' jubilant locker room, which included a Zoom call pop-in by Saleh, C.J. Mosley said that the players rewarded Middleton with one of the game balls.