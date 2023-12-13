Jets HC Robert Saleh on QB Zach Wilson: 'Consistency Is the True Measure of Performance'

After spending two games as the team's No. 3, emergency quarterback while the Jets cycled through Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian before Saleh went back to the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Wilson put together what was arguably his best game as a professional. As confident as Wilson is, Saleh said that his teammates have always believed in him.

"The players, they know," Saleh said. "As I've said, it's way different than a year ago. He has confidence in himself. He's been performing in practice and the players see his talent and how far he's come. They're all super excited for him to be able to piece it together, and now he gets an opportunity to do it again.

"He prepares the right way, brings the right energy to practice stuff, but it's always great to have it happen in a game. I'm talking about the hard stuff that he made happen. He was outstanding."

After being replaced in the Jets' 32-6 loss at Buffalo in Week 11, Wilson watched as Boyle and the Jets were overrun by the Dolphins, 34-13, in Week 12. Then, in the team's fifth-straight loss, Saleh replaced Boyle with Siemian in the fourth quarter vs. the Falcons, which led eventually to Wilson returning as the starter against the Texans.

Speaking about the first loss to Miami, Saleh said: "We had some missed opportunities, some unfortunate situations. Overall, they definitely got the better of us."

Within the division, the Jets enter the Week 15 game with a 1-3 record (a split with Buffalo; losses to Miami and New England) with a shot at ending the regular season with a .500 record in the AFC East. Saleh has said he will stick with Wilson at QB for the rest of the regular season, which concludes at New England on Jan. 7.

"We're always evaluating one another every day," Saleh said. "Consistency is the true measure of performance. He [Wilson] prepares the right way. It's about having confidence in yourself, what you see, then let it rip. Usually good things will happen. Hopefully he'll be able to do it again."