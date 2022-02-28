Robert Saleh: What Is Your Motivation?

Q: What was your favorite moment in your first season as the Jets' head coach.

A: My single favorite moment, I'll be honest with you, from a gameday experience was the national anthem at the opening game. Chills through my spine that here we are after all this work after all these years and it was a pretty cool moment, personally. From a team standpoint, I can't speak for everyone, but when Tennessee missed that field goal in overtime, that was a pretty cool first win. There are so many cool moments. Beating Cincinnati, watching our guys and Ron [Middleton] lead our guys to a win over Jacksonville was awesome. Some pretty cool moments throughout the season, but I'll have to single it out to that first national anthem. That was a really cool moment.

Q: How do you stay true to yourself dealing with the pressure of being a head coach?

A: It goes back to trusting who you are as an individual and trusting your philosophy on what you want to get done. There's stress and there's pressure. You can separate them into two different categories. Stress is something that you have zero control over, so when you have media and fans and people on the outside constantly pouring in what they believe that needs to happen and there's all this type of noise from the outside, to me that's stress. You have zero control over that and the more you try to control that narrative and all that outside noise, the more chaotic things get and that's where you start to make unsound decisions to appease the external motivator that really should have no effect on what's happening.

Pressure is something you have full control over. That's all the noise that's in the building, all the messaging and staying strong so you can stay sound in all the decisions you make and trust your process is going to work. Does it always work? No, but if you stay true to your process and what you believe in and keep the pressure on, which is internal, you're going to make good decisions that put you in position to win. As soon as you start listening to all that external stress, that's when people go a little bit crazy.

Q: I appreciate the passion. It's only February, but it's about next season and measuring success. What do you view as a successful season?

A: So that's where we get cliché-ish. Obviously the goal of every team is to win the Super Bowl. Really, there's only one team that's happy at the end of the season. There are teams that are satisfied and there's always teams that are wanting more and other teams that are really angry with what happened. But there's really only one happy team.

You really have to stay in the moment. It goes back to the things I talked about in regards to stress over pressure. If you're really thinking about the things in the future that you really have no control over, then you're not able to expend 100 percent of the energy you do have in the moment. The more we daydream about tomorrow, the less you have to attack the day. And I know it's probably not the answer you want, from a cliché standpoint, but it's the truth. The goal of every person in every profession and every person in life is to own the moment and the more we think about things we have zero control over and start daydreaming.

Yeah we have long-term goals, but you can't think about it while we're trying to maximize the moment. From an expectation standpoint, we wake up every morning, put our foot on the gas and we attack every single day and find every way to get better whatever the result is. We want to close the gap with the division, we all agree it's significant. And it's something we're continuing to attack every single day. Today, tomorrow and forever.

Q: In terms of facing adversity, in particular with a young group of men, if a player blows coverage, what does the staff do to get the player and team to get back to work?

A: When things happen in a game, you have to be able to move on. You have to be able to look at corners who have a short memory, so when they get beat can they line up and go play like nothing happened. And those are the guys you covet, for the most part it's the way most players are built. When you get to the next day in the film room looking at tape, to see what went right and what went wrong, there's an old saying that you treat both imposters the same whether positive or negative you have to treat them the same.