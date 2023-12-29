Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh Won't Pass the Buck for Thursday Night Loss to Browns

The outcome that dropped the Jets to 6-10 wasn't all because of shortcomings by Saleh and his staff, but the point was delivered in his somber looking-in-the-mirror responses to most questions. He's coaching a team that posted two decent home victories in the past three games — the crushing of Houston and the big early lead and late rescue for the win over Washington. The Jets may have thought they could catch the Browns in a tough road spot, especially with the pregame announcement that No. 1 WR Amari Cooper had been deactivated due to a heel condition.

But the loss of another key part to their team didn't seem to slow down Cleveland and new/old QB Joe Flacco, who threw for his fourth consecutive 300-yard game in his fourth consecutive win as the Browns' fourth starting signal-caller this season. Flacco even had 296 of his 309 passing yards in the first half, finding TE David Njoku for five of his six catches and for 128 of his 134 yards.

"They're playing with a lot of confidence. They've got a lot of juice, a lot of energy. And Flacco in these months is just going to get better and better," said Saleh, who coached Flacco as his backup and sometimes starter in 2021 and '22. "You can see he's getting more and more comfortable with the offense. Hats off to him. He did a great job."

As for Njoku's first-half success, the coach also noted some extenuating circumstances.

"The first third-and-15, it was a checkdown, we were just a little bit out of position, he cuts in and makes a good play," Saleh said. "The second explosive was a shallow cross and on the exchange, we lose our footing. He's a good player, but it was more that I feel like we had more control over what we allowed."

The shame of it for the Jets was that, as had happened in a few previous games, the defense was ineffective in the first 30 minutes in yielding 367 yards and 27 of Cleveland's 34 points. Then in the Browns' more careful and the Jets' more potent second half, the host team managed 61 yards and three points.

"I appreciate the way the guys came out and fought in the second half," Saleh said of his D. "Obviously the first half wasn't good enough."

Saleh is just not going to throw his players or coaches under the team buses at a postgame news conference without him rolling under the Greyhound chassis first. That was no clearer than in his short responses to questions about the 12 penalties for 74 yards that came four days after the 14 flags for 150 yards marked off against the Jets against the Commanders.