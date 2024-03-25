HC Robert Saleh 'Fully Anticipating' Aaron Rodgers to be Ready for Spring Practices

After the end of the regular season, Rodgers returned to his home in California and has been rehabbing ever since.

"He is working his tail off in California," Saleh said. "He has been communicating with us, not daily, but often. But knowing Aaron, he is on a mission to do a lot of the things he wanted to do last year, and he is not going to stop until he gets it done."

Last offseason, Rodgers participated in nearly all of the workouts hoping to build chemistry and familiarity with his new team after 18 years in Green Bay. While the expectations are still high for the Green & White, Saleh believes this offseason will be unlike the last one.

"I am sure everything this year is going to be a little bit different because he is going through all the rehab stuff," Saleh said. "Last year he wasn't dealing with a torn Achilles, so I am sure there is a protocol for it. However, this is all probably a question for the doctors and Aaron.