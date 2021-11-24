Robert Saleh: QB Zach Wilson to Start at Houston, Backed Up by Josh Johnson

"We felt like Zach was getting better throughout the first half of the year," he said. "The time it took for him getting comfortable in the game was getting quicker. ... He's a talented young man who just has to step up, get better and take it one play at a time."

Which Wilson was doing the past few weeks in running the Jets' scout team in practice.

"He did good. It's always a little difficult to run a show team," Saleh said. "The one thing we wanted to see in practice was just to see the confidence in the knee, for him to be able to plant, throw, do all the things he does, scrambled some. He did a good job the last couple of weeks."

In his first six games Wilson completed 104 of 181 passes for 1,168 yards, four touchdowns and nine interceptions for a 63.5 passer rating. His lone win as the starter was the Game 4 home overtime win over Tennessee.

As Saleh noted, the Jets' offense has been improving even as they've had to play their four quarterbacks for some stretches over the past four games. The passing offense has risen to ninth in the NFL in net yards/game this week and rookies such as WR Elijah Moore and RB Michael Carter (who will miss the Texans game with an ankle sprain) have raised their profiles.

The coach feels confident Wilson can take advantage of his wideouts and stable of backs without Carter behind an improving line.

"Obviously, we'll see," Saleh said about whether watching the Jets perform for the past month will help him raise his game beginning Sunday. "But anytime you have the chance to watch something through the lens of another player, teammate, I think it's beneficial. How Zach is able to interpret it all, he will only be able to answer, but I think it's beneficial.

"He's such a tremendous young man. Playing quarterback as a rookie in this league. The good thing is his surrounding talent has gotten better the past few weeks."

While Wilson rehabbed his knee and got intensive early pregame workouts before the last two home games, against Buffalo and Miami, Mike White stepped in to start in the win over Cincinnati, the Thursday night loss at Indianapolis, and the loss to Buffalo at MetLife Stadium. Last week Saleh's call was to start 14-year veteran Joe Flacco over White in the 24-17 home loss to Miami.