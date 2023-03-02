Robert Saleh on QB Zach Wilson: 'Our Focus Is to Help Him Get Better as Fast as He Can'

The lack of consistency and delayed development led Douglas and Saleh to announce that the team would seek a veteran quarterback, either in free agency or via trade. That could leave Wilson as a backup for the foreseeable future.

"You have to stay in the moment and try to do everything we can to help everyone get better, be the best version of themselves they can be," Saleh said. "So whether we bring in a guy who's in his early 30's and you know he's going to be here for a while, the focus is to just help him [Wilson] get better, as best as he can, and if his best gets to be showcased here as a New York Jet, awesome. If not, it's still awesome because all we want is what's best for him and his development, no different than any other player on our roster.

"That's our job to make sure that we're doing everything we can to help them find ways to reach their max potential, as coaches, and then Joe and his staff, their job is to continue to push the envelope and finding players that can continue to maintain that standard."

When the league year commences on March 15th, the Jets could have two quarterbacks under contract -- Wilson and Chris Streveler. They mainly relied on three last season in Wilson, Joe Flacco and Mike White. Flacco and White can be free agents later this month.

"I feel like I probably should be talking about him [White] more," Saleh said. "Mike deserves every bit to be talked about, he should be on this roster also. You know we carried three last year but, again, he's going through his process and it's just something that obviously we're keeping close tabs on."

Leaving the door open, Saleh said he'd like to again have three QBs available, even three on the 53-man game-day roster if the numbers work.