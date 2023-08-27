Robert Saleh on Jets' First-Team Defense: 'They Are Ready'

Captain C.J. Mosley: ‘I Feel like We have a Full Defense’

Aug 27, 2023 at 12:27 AM
SEP 3, 2021, Olean, NY: OnCore Fall bag and ball colors. Photo by Craig Melvin.
John Pullano

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

E_JB3_0739-defense-thumb

The Jets defensive starters needed only to play 7 snaps Saturday to show HC Robert Saleh they are prepared for the regular season. Led by last season's AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Sauce Gardner, the Jets starters allowed 1 first down over two series and smothered the Giants reserves in a 32-24 victory.

"I just saw the first couple series," Saleh said. "And they are ready."

The Green & White were the road team for their annual preseason finale against their cross-town rivals but looked right at home. All-Pros Quinnen Williams, C.J. Mosley and Gardner made their preseason debuts and helped the defensive starters limit Tyrod Taylor and company to 4 yards.

"Those first two series, I felt it," Mosley said. "Our defense was connected out there. We go as our d-line goes. Once we stop the run game, we can let our d-line pin their ears back and rush and we can be really dangerous. We got corners out there locking things down. Safeties are over top and obviously the linebackers are able to play the run and pass. So, I feel like we have a full defense."

On the Giants' first possession, the Jets set up shop in the opposition backfield. On the first snap, Jermaine Johnson blew past right tackle Matt Peart and drew a holding call. The next play, Quinnen Williams broke through the interior of the Giants line and forced QB Tyrod Taylor to roll out and eventually run out of bounds.

However, on the pressure by Williams, Johnson tripped up Taylor late which resulted in a penalty.

After the Giants got a first down via the late hit, Taylor tossed a screen pass to TE Lawrence Cager who was upended by nickel CB Michael Carter II for a 1-yard loss. On third down, Taylor threw incomplete to WR Sterling Shepard who was blanketed by Gardner.

"I thought they were trying to flood the zone and it kind of opened up," Carter II said about the tackle for loss. "And I had my eyes back and I could see the screen. So, I just went and shot it and tried to do what I could."

The second and final possession for the starters ended in a 3-and-out. DL Solomon Thomas wrapped up RB Jashaun Corbin for a 4-yard loss on the first play. Taylor then tried a deep pass toward WR Jaylin Hyatt, and Gardner went stride-for-stride with the rookie before batting the ball away.

To close the night for the Jets starters, on third down, Johnson beat Peart again, but this time got to Taylor for the sack and a 5-yard loss.

"The energy was there," Carter II said. "We treated it like a regular season game, and we play like we practice. We trusted the guy next to us. We were able to communicate and when you do that, you can play fast."

Mosley added: "Honestly, it felt really great. The ones haven't been able to put the pads on, so I actually got a little bit of gameday jitters. As soon as we got out on the field and got a warmup in, it felt like we were back at home."

After a quick outing, most of the Jets starters got comfortable on the sidelines. However, the big plays didn't stop.

Late in the first quarter on a pass from QB Tommy DeVito intended for Giants WR David Sills, CB Brandin Echols dove in front of the receiver and returned it 67-yards for a touchdown to give the Jets a 14-0 lead. The Giants next chance on offense, DE Bryce Huff flashed his patented quick get-off and beat Peart for a sack and a 4-yard loss.

In the preseason victory, the Green & White defense finished with 5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 3 pass defenses and 1 forced fumble.

Game Photos | Jets vs. Giants | Preseason

See the best photos from the 2023 preseason finale against the Giants.

E_JB3_0579
1 / 43
E_JB3_0500
2 / 43
E_JB1_9433
3 / 43
E_JB1_9477
4 / 43
E_JB1_9472
5 / 43
E_JB3_0739
6 / 43
E_JB3_0421
7 / 43
E_JB3_0495
8 / 43
E_JB3_1075
9 / 43
E_JB3_1278
10 / 43
E_JB3_1230
11 / 43
E_JB3_1159
12 / 43
E_JB1_9637
13 / 43
E_JB1_9569
14 / 43
E_JB1_9660
15 / 43
E_JB3_1516
16 / 43
E_JB3_1598
17 / 43
E_JB3_1560
18 / 43
E_JB3_1432
19 / 43
E_JB3_1486
20 / 43
E_JB1_0033
21 / 43
E_JB1_9945_1
22 / 43
E_JB1_9926
23 / 43
E_JB1_9993
24 / 43
E_JB1_9872
25 / 43
E_JB1_9810
26 / 43
E_JB1_0079
27 / 43
E_JB1_9682
28 / 43
E_JB1_9680
29 / 43
E_JB1_9857
30 / 43
E_JB1_0651
31 / 43
E_JB1_0696
32 / 43
E_JB1_0882
33 / 43
E_JB1_0340
34 / 43
E_JB1_0769
35 / 43
E_JB3_2068
36 / 43
E_JB3_2106
37 / 43
E_JB3_2121
38 / 43
E_JB3_2124
39 / 43
E_JB1_1399
40 / 43
E_JB1_1294
41 / 43
E_JB1_1361
42 / 43
E_JB1_1260
43 / 43
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Preseason Game Recap | Aaron Rodgers' Summer Start a Success; Jets Down Giants 32-24

Garrett Wilson Makes Early Impact; Brandin Echols Produces Points for the Defense 
news

Aaron Rodgers Makes Long-Awaited Debut, Guides Jets to Quick TD in Win over Giants

QB Said He Had Some Butterflies, but Added of Fans' Ovation When He Took Field, 'That Was a Special Moment'
news

Garrett Wilson and Aaron Rodgers Are Acing Chemistry Class

After Grabbing TD Pass, Second-Year WR Says His New QB 'Makes Football a Whole Lot of Fun'
news

Aaron Rodgers Among the Reasons Jets-Giants Has a Bit More Buzz This Summer

Veteran QB to Take First Live Snaps in Saturday's Preseason Finale
news

Watch | Jets at Giants Preseason Game Stream

See All of the Broadcast and Stream Info for Saturday's Preseason Game
news

Inside the Numbers | The Aaron Rodgers Preseason File

Jets QB Hasn't Played in Summer Game Since '18, Summer Finale Since '12. Those Streaks End Saturday Night
news

John Franklin Myers: Jets Defensive Line Has a 'Unique Opportunity'

Veteran DL Excited for Game Action Against the Giants  
news

Jets Notebook | Grass or Turf, Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Has His Feet on the Ground

As Veteran Duane Brown Returns, O-Line Is Taking Shape
news

Jets Release S Dane Cruikshank

Veteran Had Appeared in 52 Games Over Five Seasons 
news

Duane Brown: 'Appreciative of the Journey' Back to Football

Veteran Left Tackle Encouraged by How Shoulder Felt in Practice
news

Eminem Salutes Jerome Kapp for Performance on Hard Knocks

After Recreating '8 Mile' Jets WR Praised by Rapper on Social Media
Advertising