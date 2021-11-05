Robert Saleh on Jets' 45-30 Loss at Indy: 'Defensively It Wasn't Good Enough'

Green & White Couldn't Stop the Colts' Run Game; Team Loses S Marcus Maye to Achilles Injury

Nov 05, 2021 at 01:59 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

E_SNY_4294-saleh-thumb

The kind of game the Jets played on Thursday was not one to bring a smile to the postgame face of Robert Saleh, not as the Green & White head coach and certainly not as the defensive minded coach and coordinator by training.

It was the kind of game to bring tough questions about that defense in the HC's postgame news conference.

"Defensively, it wasn't good enough," Saleh said after the Jets fell to the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in primetime by 45-30 in a game that wasn't as close as that final might suggest. "When teams run the ball the way they did ... we knew they were going to try to get their run game started, the way they were talking all week, getting 28 [Jonathan Taylor] going, and with a tremendous offensive line. Obviously we weren't up to the task."

Some numbers give an idea of how true that was. The Jets yielded 532 total yards, with 272 of those yards coming on the ground. Taylor didn't have to get going since he came into the game as the No. 2 rusher in the NFL, but he kept going with a smoking 172 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries for 9.1 yards/carry.

And it started off with a 34-yard TD run to open the scoring by Nyheim Hines and then Taylor's 21-yard score to break a 7-7 tie and take the lead for good. Before and after those runs and on into the second half, the Colts line was opening up large lanes in the Jets' front seven, which, unlike the Bengals game four days ago, didn't seem to have an answer for the assault as the home team racked up all six of their TDs in their first seven possessions.

"It tells me they were creating space, obviously," Saleh said sternly about those running holes. "When it comes to the run game, it's man vs. man. We'll get it changed, look at it and dissect it even better. But we weren't as gap-sound as we needed to be. So we'll get a look at it over the weekend."

The pass game was equally devastating even if not as wildly productive. Carson Wentz was spot on in completing 22 of 30 for 272 yards and three TDs. He was sacked only once, a zero-yarder, and didn't turn the ball over after throwing two costly interceptions late in the Colts' home overtime loss to the Titans.

"Against the zone defense, Carson was doing a good job early in the game getting rid of the football and finding soft spots in the zone," Saleh said. "They did a good job of getting it to their open people. Obviously, they were a lot faster and a lot better than we were today on defense."

Game Gallery | Jets at Colts | Week 9

See Best Images from the Game at Lucas Oil Stadium

E_SNY12878
1 / 48
E_SNY12473
2 / 48
E_SNY12560
3 / 48
E_SNY12537
4 / 48
E_SNY12506
5 / 48
E_SNY12436
6 / 48
E_SNY12497
7 / 48
E_SNY12425
8 / 48
E_SNY12443
9 / 48
E_SNY12398
10 / 48
E_SNY12716
11 / 48
E_SNY12303
12 / 48
E_SNY12678
13 / 48
E_SNY12744
14 / 48
E_SNY12844
15 / 48
E_SNY13087
16 / 48
E_SNY13113
17 / 48
E_SNY13063
18 / 48
E_SNY13473
19 / 48
E_SNY13460
20 / 48
E_SNY13513
21 / 48
E_SNY13575
22 / 48
E_SNY13663
23 / 48
E_SNY13595
24 / 48
E_SNY13636
25 / 48
E_SNY13577
26 / 48
E_SNY14067
27 / 48
E_SNY14077
28 / 48
E_SNY14062
29 / 48
E_SNY14286
30 / 48
E_SNY14310
31 / 48
E_SNY14191
32 / 48
E_SNY14252
33 / 48
E_SNY14541
34 / 48
E_SNY14550
35 / 48
E_SNY14736
36 / 48
E_SNY14837
37 / 48
E_SNY15097
38 / 48
E_SNY15001
39 / 48
E_SNY_4294
40 / 48
E_SNY14817
41 / 48
E_SNY15112
42 / 48
E_SNY15339
43 / 48
E_SNY15365
44 / 48
E_SNY15253
45 / 48
E_SNY16231
46 / 48
E_SNY15348
47 / 48
E_SNY_4517 1
48 / 48
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

For any fans who thought the loss was worse because Indy was easing up as the game wore on, the coach disabused them of that notion.

"First off, they're throwing in the fourth quarter, all the starters were in, they were trying to score. They didn't take their foot off the gas," Saleh said. "I can promise you, they had their starters in till the very last whistle, they played their normal coverages, they were blitzing. Believe me, the D-coordinator doesn't want to give up all those yards."

That observation, however, didn't take the pain out of the loss or out of the news that the Jets have lost S Marcus Maye to an Achilles injury.

"It doesn't look good," Saleh said of the injury. "Losing him, it's huge. You look at that secondary — he's the veteran. You've got a lot of second-year and rookie players. Marcus was that settling force back there. He's also a heck of a football player. But I'm more concerned with Marcus that with what we'll do on defense to fill that void. He's a fantastic young man. I'm sick for him."

Related Content

news

Jets-Colts 3 Takeaways | Another QB Goes Down to Injury in Loss

Late Rally Falls Short in 45-30 Loss on "Thursday Night Football"
news

Jets QB Josh Johnson Was at His Best in a Difficult Situation

Much-Traveled Veteran Replaced Injured Mike White; Threw for 317 Yards, 3 TDs
news

Elijah Moore Provides Jets with an Offensive Spark Despite the Loss to the Colts

Rookie WR Has His Best Game Yet, Joins Exclusive Green & White Rookie Club with First 2 TD Catches as a Pro
news

Mike White, C.J. Mosley & Jets Try for 2 Wins in a Row, This Time in Primetime

WR Corey Davis Is Inactive but Otherwise These Jets Are Ready to Do Battle with the Colts in Indianapolis
news

Jets Activate LB Hamsah Nasirildeen Off Injured Reserve; Place DL Bryce Huff on IR

Green & White Also Elevate QB Josh Johnson, DL Jabari Zuniga to Active Roster vs. Colts 
news

Jets-Colts Game Preview | Mike White & Co. Aim to Hit Reset Button and Do It Again

Add Ball Distribution to Everything the Fill-in QB Got Done vs. the Bengals; Now It's On to an Indy Road Test
news

4 Jets to Watch Against the Colts in Indy on Thursday Night Football

Mike White's Ready to Do It Again, While Jets Defense Aims to Slow Jonathan Taylor, Rattle Carson Wentz's Cage
news

Which Jets Player Will Shine Brightest Under the Prime Time Lights vs. Colts?

Green & White Close Out Season Slate vs. New England in Week 7 
news

3 Things to Know | Jets at Colts

Carson Wentz New QB Under Center for Indy; Chuma Edoga May Replace an Injured George Fant at LT
news

DL Sheldon Rankins: 'We Can Play With Anybody in This League'

Jets' Defense Played Fast and Violent Early ... and Especially Late vs. Bengals
news

Where Are They Now: Lawrence Pillers

Catch Up with the Former Defensive Lineman from Alcorn State
Advertising