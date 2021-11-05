Robert Saleh on Jets' 45-30 Loss at Indy: 'Defensively It Wasn't Good Enough'

And it started off with a 34-yard TD run to open the scoring by Nyheim Hines and then Taylor's 21-yard score to break a 7-7 tie and take the lead for good. Before and after those runs and on into the second half, the Colts line was opening up large lanes in the Jets' front seven, which, unlike the Bengals game four days ago, didn't seem to have an answer for the assault as the home team racked up all six of their TDs in their first seven possessions.

"It tells me they were creating space, obviously," Saleh said sternly about those running holes. "When it comes to the run game, it's man vs. man. We'll get it changed, look at it and dissect it even better. But we weren't as gap-sound as we needed to be. So we'll get a look at it over the weekend."

The pass game was equally devastating even if not as wildly productive. Carson Wentz was spot on in completing 22 of 30 for 272 yards and three TDs. He was sacked only once, a zero-yarder, and didn't turn the ball over after throwing two costly interceptions late in the Colts' home overtime loss to the Titans.