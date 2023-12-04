Jets HC Robert Saleh 'Not There Yet' On Starting QB Decision

Wilson, who served as the team's emergency third QB the past two games, took over from future Hall of Fame QB Aaron Rodgers when the four-time NFL MVP sustained a torn Achilles vs. the Bills in Week 1. Wilson is 3-6 as a starter and has completed 59.2% of his passes for 1,944 yards with 6 TDs and 7 INTs.

"I'll tell you guys the same thing I told him – I appreciate the fact that he wants to play. I'm just not there yet," Saleh said.

QB Tim Boyle, who came on in relief of Wilson late in a 32-6 loss to the Bills in on Nov. 19, started the past two games against the Dolphins and Falcons as the offense totaled just 12 points. QB Trevor Siemian, who played in relief of Boyle Sunday, played most of the fourth quarter, completing 5 of 13 for 66 yards and was sacked 3 times in a 13-8 loss.

Going forward, Saleh said he plans to have a decision by Wednesday. The Jets third year head coach will include GM Joe Douglas, OC Nathaniel Hackett and other coaches in the process.

"I want to make sure no one is acting emotionally," Saleh said. "I want to make sure we are making the right decision for this organization and team moving forward. And we want to make sure that the guy who is best ready to play is on the football field. We are just trying to find a way to win a football game."

Rodgers returned to practice Wednesday and was on the sideline Sunday with a headset. Less than three months after his injury, he told reporters Thursday that "anything is possible" with regards to a potential return to the field prior to the end of the season.

When asked if it was possible for Rodgers to play Week 14, Saleh reiterated the sentiment from the All-Pro QB.