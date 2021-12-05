Robert Saleh: Jets QB Zach Wilson's 'Best Game by Far'

After the Jets scored, Philadelphia answered with its own TD drive and the race was on. The Jets then drove 68 yards in 11 plays, consuming 6:07 with Wilson scoring his second TD in two games, on a 1-yard sneak. Wilson was 7-of-8 passing in the first quarter for 50 yards

"It's about getting in good situations," Wilson said. "We don't need to put a huge emphasis on starting better. What I need to do is be the best I can be every play. That was the mindset all day today, take what defense gives me and be smart with the ball."

As the Eagles went blow for blow with the Green & White, again Wilson answered. He took the Jets 75 yards in 9 plays for a TD. After missing Moore in the back of the end zone on third down from the Eagles' 1, Saleh elected to go for it on fourth down. Wilson connected with TE Ryan Griffin for his second TD pass of the game. Wilson hit on 12-of-14 passes for 108 yards and 2 TDs in the first half. (The Jets, however, missed all three points attempts after TDs -- two kicks by Alex Kessman (who was signed on Saturday) and a 2-point pass from Wilson to Jamison Crowder in the flat that fell incomplete.)

Even though Wilson missed Moore in the back of the end zone, and later could not connect when Moore was open on a deep pass [his pass on the next play was intercepted], it is clear that two of the Jets' most important young players are forging a promising chemistry -- particularly since Wilson returned after missing four games with a PCL strain.