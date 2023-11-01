Jets HC Robert Saleh: On Offensive Line, 'Nothing Is Off the Table'

During his midweek news conference on Wednesday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said he would like nothing more than continuity on the offensive line. For now, however, he will have to be content with starting the fifth different combination when his team hosts the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night.

"We like where everyone's at, we're trying to avoid making moves," Saleh said, referring to the possible return of LT Duane Brown, which could mean an another move for Mekhi Becton. "Continuity is already lacking. We're trying to make as few moves as possible. Nothing is off the table. We'll play our best five."

Brown, who has been on injured reserve dealing with shoulder/hip injuries, is expected to return to training and could be available to face the Chargers. A decision has yet to be made. He has spent his long career at left tackle, where he started this season, with Becton switched to the right side.

"I think Mehki can be good, right, left, guard ... I mean, he's that type of talent," Saleh said. "Mekhi's a freakish athlete, and I think as he continues to evolve his career, you'd love for him to be a left tackle. But where we are right now, we have to make sure the best five are on the field somehow, someway protect the quarterback and give him some time."

Though the situation could be characterized as "fluid," Saleh, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and O-line coach Keith Carter are again tasked with cobbling together a line that will have to deal with the Chargers elite edge rushers in Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack. The Jets ended last Sunday's thrilling OT win over the Giants with Xavier Newman at center, Billy Turner at right guard and Max Mitchell at right tackle. C Connor McGovern (knee) and OL Wes Schweitzer (calf) left the Giants game and are now on injured reserve.