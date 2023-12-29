Notebook | Robert Saleh Encouraged by Jets Offense's Progress

HC Robert Saleh gave his final press conference of 2023 on Friday following the Jets' 37-20 loss at the Browns. He spoke encouragingly about the progress the offense has made since the unit's struggles to find the end zone in October and November.

Following the Week 7 bye, the Jets' offense scored three touchdowns in six games and went 1-5 over that span. Since, the unit has found its footing with 7 TDs in its last four games and a 2-2 record.

"Through the last four or five games – take away the Miami game – I think our offense is really hitting," Saleh said. "I feel like they are really getting into a little rhythm and looking like an NFL offense, moving the ball, getting third-down conversions and all that good stuff. I just want to continue to see them find ways to get better."

After the team's disappointing loss to Miami in Week 12, Saleh called on talented RB Breece Hall to be more aggressive when fighting for extra yards. Hall has accepted the challenge and been a catalyst for the offense's recent success.

"It takes time for these ACL injuries," Saleh said. "Remember he missed all OTAs and missed all the training camp just training. I am not going to give him an out or anything, but at the same time I do think he's improved so much in terms of just not being satisfied."

In his last four games, Hall has combined for 458 scrimmage yards, 31 receptions and 4 touchdowns against the Texans, the Dolphins, the Commanders and the Browns.

"He is lowering his shoulder, and he is getting vertical," Saleh said. "He is being opportunistic in terms of finding lanes and clear space to run through and he's been doing an awesome job the last few weeks and he has looked awesome. Hopefully he continues to get better."

Thursday night against Cleveland, Hall got the offense off to a fast start with 21-yard touchdown reception. The Jets drove 75 yards in 6 plays to tie the game at 7-7. The next offensive series, QB Trevor Siemian threw a pick-6which put the Jets behind by20-7. The Jets finished the game 6 of 16 on third down and 0-1 in the red zone. For as disappointing as game was, Saleh has still been encouraged by the offense's recent progression.