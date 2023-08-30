What Are Robert Saleh's Thoughts on the Jets' Initial 53-Man Roster?

HC Says Xavier Gipson Has ‘Dynamic Ability’ in Return Game, Chazz Surratt Has ‘Starter Capabilities’ 

Aug 30, 2023 at 12:26 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

E_SS3_5158-saleh-thumb

Surprises on cutdown day around the NFL are a tale as old as time. One of the "surprises" this year, to many Jets fans, was that the team kept seven wide receivers including a pair of UDFAs in Xavier Gipson and Jason Brownlee.

"X has shown a dynamic ability in the return game," head coach Robert Saleh said. "He's a really good football player, he has great feel for space. In the pass game he has a long way to go, he's going to get better. The way he works and his mindset, you could tell he's going to be a really good football player in this league."

Gipson had four return touchdowns in three seasons at Stephen F. Austin including a pair of 80-plus yard scores in 2022. He showed his explosiveness this preseason with a 45-yard kick return and a 31-yard punt return. Saleh did not name the rookie as the team's starting returner but said Gipson will be in the mix with Mecole Hardman.

Brownlee, who started his college career at East Mississippi Community College before he transferred to Southern Miss, led the Green & White with 10 catches and 102 receiving yards in the preseason. He also had debatably the catch of training camp when he hauled in a pass along the sideline one-handed with a defender draped over him.

"He has an ability to make really tough, contested catches," Saleh said. "He didn't show much during the preseason, didn't get many opportunities, but in practice it seemed like once every other day he was coming down with an unbelievable catch that was heavily contested. Another young man who also has a long way to go from a special teams standpoint and all that stuff."

Gallery | Jets' 53-Man Roster in Photos

See the current Jets roster in photos leading up to the 2023 season.

RB Israel Abanikanda
1 / 53

RB Israel Abanikanda

S Tony Adams
2 / 53

S Tony Adams

S Adrian Amos
3 / 53

S Adrian Amos

LB Zaire Barnes
4 / 53

LB Zaire Barnes

T Mekhi Becton
5 / 53

T Mekhi Becton

T Duane Brown
6 / 53

T Duane Brown

WR Jason Brownlee
7 / 53

WR Jason Brownlee

RB Michael Carter
8 / 53

RB Michael Carter

CB Michael Carter II
9 / 53

CB Michael Carter II

WR Irvin Charles
10 / 53

WR Irvin Charles

DL Micheal Clemons
11 / 53

DL Micheal Clemons

WR Randall Cobb
12 / 53

WR Randall Cobb

TE Tyler Conklin
13 / 53

TE Tyler Conklin

RB Dalvin Cook
14 / 53

RB Dalvin Cook

S Ashtyn Davis
15 / 53

S Ashtyn Davis

DL John Franklin-Myers
16 / 53

DL John Franklin-Myers

CB Sauce Gardner
17 / 53

CB Sauce Gardner

WR Xavier Gipson
18 / 53

WR Xavier Gipson

RB Breece Hall
19 / 53

RB Breece Hall

CB Bryce Hall
20 / 53

CB Bryce Hall

CB Justin Hardee
21 / 53

CB Justin Hardee

WR Mecole Hardman
22 / 53

WR Mecole Hardman

LS Thomas Hennessy
23 / 53

LS Thomas Hennessy

DL Bryce Huff
24 / 53

DL Bryce Huff

DL Quinton Jefferson
25 / 53

DL Quinton Jefferson

DL Jermaine Johnson
26 / 53

DL Jermaine Johnson

DL Carl Lawson
27 / 53

DL Carl Lawson

WR Allen Lazard
28 / 53

WR Allen Lazard

DE Will McDonald
29 / 53

DE Will McDonald

C Connor McGovern
30 / 53

C Connor McGovern

OL Max Mitchell
31 / 53

OL Max Mitchell

LB C.J. Mosley
32 / 53

LB C.J. Mosley

CB D.J. Reed
33 / 53

CB D.J. Reed

QB Aaron Rodgers
34 / 53

QB Aaron Rodgers

TE Jeremy Ruckert
35 / 53

TE Jeremy Ruckert

OL Wes Schweitzer
36 / 53

OL Wes Schweitzer

LB Jamien Sherwood
37 / 53

LB Jamien Sherwood

LB Chazz Surratt
38 / 53

LB Chazz Surratt

DL Solomon Thomas
39 / 53

DL Solomon Thomas

C Joe Tippmann
40 / 53

C Joe Tippmann

G Laken Tomlinson
41 / 53

G Laken Tomlinson

T Billy Turner
42 / 53

T Billy Turner

TE C.J. Uzomah
43 / 53

TE C.J. Uzomah

G Alijah Vera-Tucker
44 / 53

G Alijah Vera-Tucker

T Carter Warren
45 / 53

T Carter Warren

S Jordan Whitehead
46 / 53

S Jordan Whitehead

LB Quincy Williams
47 / 53

LB Quincy Williams

DL Quinnen Williams
48 / 53

DL Quinnen Williams

WR Garrett Wilson
49 / 53

WR Garrett Wilson

QB Zach Wilson
50 / 53

QB Zach Wilson

DL Al Woods
51 / 53

DL Al Woods

TE Kenny Yeboah
52 / 53

TE Kenny Yeboah

K Greg Zuerlein
53 / 53

K Greg Zuerlein

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

In addition to the two UDFAs from this year, Irvin Charles, a 2022 UDFA out of Indiana (PA), made the team. Charles spent last season on the Jets practice squad.

"We were really excited about Irv last year," Saleh said. "The young man has worked his tail off and from a special teams standpoint, the sky is the limit with this young man. He is an absolute wolf on those units. … At the same time, really looking for him to take that next step on offense and he did, but there are more steps to follow for him."

The Green & White kept five linebackers, including Chazz Surratt, whom Saleh waxed poetic about on Hard Knocks after his interception against the Browns in the Hall of Fame game. Surratt, a 2021 third-round pick out of UNC, sustained a hamstring injury that game and missed a chunk of training camp. Drafted by the Vikings, Surratt signed with the Jets practice squad last September and appeared in one game.

"If he could just stay healthy, that's been kind of what's hampered him throughout the short part of his career," Saleh said. "He's got everything you want in a linebacker. He has speed, heavy hands, he's very smart, can play all three positions. He understands leverage, angles, coverage. He's gotten a lot better since he's gotten here. I think that room has a lot to do with it. His mindset, his intent, he's become kind of an ass on the football field. He has a chance to be pretty freakin' good. You could argue he has starter capabilities in him, he just has to stay healthy and continue to prove it."

Related Content

news

UDFA Jason Brownlee to 'Make the Most' of Opportunity with Jets

Garrett Wilson: 'A Guy that Can Go Up and Get the Ball'
news

Final Cuts: Jets Move 31 More to Get Their Roster to 53 Players

HC Robert Saleh on Tough Decisions Made: 'You Draw a Connection and an Appreciation for All of These Guys'
news

RT Mekhi Becton on Starting Job: 'A Block I Have to Build On'

Jets Top Pick in 2020 Draft Says He Feels the Love from Teammates
news

Jets OL Duane Brown and RB Dalvin Cook Practice for First Time 

Carl Lawson and Allen Lazard Returned to Practice Tuesday
news

Jets Make 4 Roster Moves Ahead of Final Cuts

NFL Teams Must Be at 53 Players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET
news

Notebook | Jets Mekhi Becton Nails Down Right Tackle Spot 

Chad Alexander: Aaron Rodgers 'Exemplifies Everything You Want in a Leader'
news

What Will Be Some of the Jets' Most Difficult Roster Decisions?

All NFL Teams Will Trim Their Roster from 90 to 53 by Tuesday 8/29 at 4pm
news

Garrett Wilson and Aaron Rodgers Are Acing Chemistry Class

After Grabbing TD Pass, Second-Year WR Says His New QB 'Makes Football a Whole Lot of Fun'
news

Jets Rookie Recap | Aaron Rodgers on Undrafted WR Xavier Gipson: 'He Took a Big Step Forward'

LB Zaire Barnes Led Jets in Tackles, OL Joe Tippmann Played Most Offensive Snaps
news

Preseason Game Recap | Aaron Rodgers' Summer Start a Success; Jets Down Giants 32-24

Garrett Wilson Makes Early Impact; Brandin Echols Produces Points for the Defense 
news

Aaron Rodgers Makes Long-Awaited Debut, Guides Jets to Quick TD in Win over Giants

QB Said He Had Some Butterflies, but Added of Fans' Ovation When He Took Field, 'That Was a Special Moment'
Advertising