What Are Robert Saleh's Thoughts on the Jets' Initial 53-Man Roster?

In addition to the two UDFAs from this year, Irvin Charles, a 2022 UDFA out of Indiana (PA), made the team. Charles spent last season on the Jets practice squad.

"We were really excited about Irv last year," Saleh said. "The young man has worked his tail off and from a special teams standpoint, the sky is the limit with this young man. He is an absolute wolf on those units. … At the same time, really looking for him to take that next step on offense and he did, but there are more steps to follow for him."

The Green & White kept five linebackers, including Chazz Surratt, whom Saleh waxed poetic about on Hard Knocks after his interception against the Browns in the Hall of Fame game. Surratt, a 2021 third-round pick out of UNC, sustained a hamstring injury that game and missed a chunk of training camp. Drafted by the Vikings, Surratt signed with the Jets practice squad last September and appeared in one game.