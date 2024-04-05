Robert Saleh on New Jets Edge Haason Reddick: '3-Way Rusher' with 'Great Feel for the Game'

Jets HC Robert Saleh and productive edge rusher Haason Reddick never teamed up on a defense until the Jets and Eagles consummated their trade on April Fool's Day. But that doesn't mean they weren't aware of each other's work.

"Haason was a big part of the discussion when I was the D-coordinator at San Francisco our first year there" in 2017. Saleh told Eric Allen on newyorkjets.com. "Just his mental makeup and character were off the charts. Everything you heard of him as a pro, he's loved and revered by his teammates. And adding him to this group, adding that knowledge, the expertise, the veteran leadership is always important.

"He's got a great feel for the game. He's not a one-way rusher. He's a three-way rusher in that he can beat you around the edge, he can beat you with a counter move inside, and he can run right through your face. He's very good with his hands, he's very instinctive, he understands where the quarterback is, and obviously he's got tremendous athleticism."'

Saleh even sees Reddick working some magic on the locker room. He said he thinks Reddick can help out everybody, but in particular he can assist second-year edge Will McDonald elevate his game.