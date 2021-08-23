Robert Saleh Expects Jets LB Jamien Sherwood to 'Pick Up Where Jarrad Davis Left Off'

Jetcetera

After losing DE Carl Lawson to a season-ending Achilles tendon injury, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that the club is exploring a trade to acquire a pass rusher. When asked about it on Monday, head coach Robert Saleh said: "My head is so deep into our tape and just focusing on these guys right now. I know it's not the answer you want, but there's always going to be personnel discussions with Joe [Douglas] and myself. As far as the seriousness with all of that, I'm really just focused on the guys that are here right now." …

In addition to Davis, T Conor McDermott (knee) was also carted off the field against the Packers. "McDermott, he's working through, it's going to be through the season with his injury. He's looking at some more evaluations to see which direction he wants to go. DL Ronnie Blair exited the contest with a hamstring injury and is scheduled to get additional tests. … Backup QB Mike White, who has hit on 71.4% of this throws in the two summer games, is day to day and getting further evaluations on his ribs. …

Rookie signal-caller Zach Wilson will start his third consecutive preseason contest, against the Eagles on Friday night. All healthy first-year players will get action Friday after Tuesday and Wednesday joint sessions with the Eagles. When asked how long Wilson and the starters would play, Saleh said: "I can tell you the rookies are going to play. How much? I don't know. And how much are we going to get the vets out there? I don't know. But again, we're going to talk about that as the week goes on, depending on how these practices go, and talk with the players and talk with the coordinators and see which direction we want to go to." …