What Did Robert Saleh Think of Zach Wilson's Performance Against Houston?

After reviewing film of the Jets' 30-6 victory Sunday over the Texans, Jets HC Robert Saleh picked up where he left off in his postgame in Monday's press conference continuing to rave about the play of QB Zach Wilson and the offense's performance.

"He was really really good man," Saleh said of the third-year QB. "And just like I said it after the game and now after watching the tape and looking at it in more detail, it was the best game he has ever played in my opinion."

The victory at MetLife Stadium snapped the Jets' five-game losing streak. During the skid the offense managed just 2 touchdowns and 36 points. In the second half against Houston, the Green & White scored 30 points on 3 touchdowns and totaled 247 yards and 15 first downs.

Back in the lineup after serving as the No. 3 emergency QB, Wilson completed 27-of-36 passes for 301 yards, 2 touchdowns and no interceptions. In the second half, He was 18 of 21 for 209 yards, the most in any half of his NFL career.

"He was awesome," Saleh said. "I felt like he was extremely decisive. He played fast. There were a lot of 'oh crap' moments where he stayed within the moment, and he made things work. He made a lot of things happen on his own off-schedule."

But for as well as Wilson played, Saleh said it was a collective effort getting the offense on track. Wilson, 24, spread the ball to 7 different receivers and 4 players had at least 3 rush attempts. WR Garrett Wilson led the way with 9 receptions for 108 yards and RB Breece Hall had 126 all-purpose yards and a touchdown.