Robert Saleh: Elijah Moore Will Not Play Sunday at Broncos

"My view, whether we agree or not, it doesn't matter," Saleh said. "Just to ask him to play a football game with where he is from a mental standpoint would not be fair to him, in my opinion. That's strictly my decision."

"We all love Elijah," he said. "We all understand the business aspect of it. We all know where his heart is, the character that we drafted. Elijah is a great kid. He is. He's out there, he works his tail off, he does everything that's asked of him. Whether or not people can get out of whack, that's probably more of a conversation for him, but he is a very high-character individual. I get this could look bad, but this is part of our business. I will stand by that young man every day of the week just knowing exactly where he is, where he needs to get and where he's going to go.