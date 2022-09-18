Robert Saleh: 'Awesome' to See His Jets 'Make Something Spectacular Happen'

Let's forget the first three quarters, when the Jets came from behind to tie the score with the Browns three times. The first was on rookie WR Garrett Wilson's first pro touchdown catch, from QB Joe Flacco, the second was on rookie RB Breece Hall's first pro TD, also on a Flacco pass. And the third came on Greg Zuerlein's 57-yard field goal that equaled the franchise record for longest field goal (established by Chandler Catanzaro in 2017 in, eerily enough, in the same FirstEnergy Stadium the Jets were playing in Sunday.

The series of amazing events started, interestingly enough, with the Browns' final TD, Nick Chubb's third rushing score of the game to open a 30-17 lead. He went 12 yards around left end and over the goal line with 1:55 left.

"They scored, and the echo in the headset was, 'They gave us a chance,' " Saleh recalled. "I've never been so happy for a missed tackle in my life. That was our only chance."

It also didn't hurt that rookie K Cade York missed the extra point. But first things first. The Jets needed something like a blown coverage to move things along. And from the Browns they got ... a blown coverage that allowed Flacco to drop a ball into Corey Davis' breadbasket for a non-coverage 66-yard TD.

"We stepped up and took advantage of a busted coverage on Corey's play," Saleh said, "and that left us enough time to be able to get the onside and win."

The onside. Hasn't there been much impassioned talk about how recent rules changes have made onside kicks virtually unrecoverable by the kicking team? Yes there has. Apparently, Braden Mann and the Jets' coverage unit hadn't read that memo. Mann laid the ball flat on the tie, started to head right, then kicked a spinner left. After a scramble, Justin Hardee recovered for the Jets around midfield.

That's when Saleh said he felt a sea change in the game's momentum.