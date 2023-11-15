HC Robert Saleh on QB Aaron Rodgers: If He 'Says He Wants to Play, He's Going to Play'

Injured quarterback Aaron Rodgers is expected to return full-time to the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on or a bit after Thanksgiving. Head coach Robert Saleh said on Wednesday that if Rodgers is cleared to play three months after surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon, then "he's going to play."

"Aaron is a big boy, a grown man," Saleh said about his four-time NFL MVP who will turn 40 on December 2. "No one is going to know Aaron's body like Aaron knows his body. If Aaron says he wants to play, he's going to play."

On Tuesday, Rodgers appeared in his weekly spot on "The Pat McAfee Show" and said he would rejoin the team after splitting time between rehabbing on the West Coast and flying east (or to Las Vegas) to join his teammates for some games. He said his decision to play would depend on his injury status and the prospect of the Jets making the playoffs.

Asked if there's pressure to stay afloat and wait for Rodgers, Saleh said: "There's pressure to just keep afloat. It's not for any one individual, we're competitors, the players and the coaches, and we want to win. I just think having Aaron would be icing on the cake."

After their three-game winning streak, the Jets (4-5) have lost two straight ahead of Sunday's game at Buffalo (5-5), which will be followed by another important AFC East matchup against the Dolphins (6-3) in the first game on Black Friday. It makes for another short week.

Saleh said neither he nor the medical professionals Rodgers consults with are in a rush to get him back on the field.

"I would imagine he's going to want to acclimate himself in meetings," Saleh said. "There have been a lot of changes since he's been out [injured on the first offensive series of the season]. Obviously, and I've said it before, we have a lot of admiration for him, he's a veteran and we're very young on the offensive side. It's important to get himself back in the building and acclimate to his teammates.