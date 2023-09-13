Robert Saleh on Aaron Rodgers: 'I'd Be Shocked if This Is the Way He's Going to Go Out'

Saleh did not say whether Rodgers would be back with the team for the rest of the season, but hopes he will return in some capacity.

"It's important for him," Saleh said. "I think it's the mental health and healing. I think that's very important, but his presence, his words, his verbiage, like I've said he's as much of a football coach as he is a player.

"I think I speak for everyone in the organization, we all want him here, we all want him to be connected, and I think he wants to be here. But again, that is something we will continue to talk about. Just trying to let him breathe and give him some time to digest everything that's happened."

Rodgers, acquired from the Packers in late April via trade, participated in each of the team's voluntary workouts, minicamp and training camp and built a strong rapport with his new teammates and coaches. During the preseason, Rodgers frequently wore a headset on the sideline and even dialed up a deep pass from now-starter Zach Wilson to WR Malik Taylor that resulted in a 57-yard hookup in the Hall of Fame Game against Cleveland.

Wednesday, Saleh joked about the 11-time the Pro Bowl player potentially wearing a headset during the regular-season games.