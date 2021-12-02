Robert Saleh: A Finger on His Team's Pulse and Both His Feet on the Ground

On Sunday, players and coaches across the NFL will take part in "The My Cause, My Cleats" campaign, which will allow them to customize their shoes highlighting the causes and campaigns that are dear to them.

And when the Jets take the field at MetLife Stadium to face the Philadelphia Eagles, head coach Robert Saleh will do his part with a special tribute to his wife Saana and her charity, Saana's Stars, which provides support and comfort to childhood victims of sexual abuse.

"So my beautiful wife has a charity for sexually abused children," Saleh said in the Week 13 edition of "Jets Gameday" with team reporter Eric Allen. "And she is relentless in her pursuit to help young boys and girls who have been abused, so I'm wearing those shoes in support of her and her cause. I always have her back on that."

Back before he was married and had his own "team," that is a growing family, Saleh's college team was Northern Michigan, where he majored in finance and (mostly) blocking as a tight end (32 games, 45 receptions, 2 TDs in three seasons, 1998-2000).

"You know, I was one of the old-school blocking tight ends for the Titans," he said. "And my college coach is actually going to be here this weekend."

Asked to provide a scouting report, Saleh said: "That's probably a better question for him. But I think I was alright."

Come on coach, you've got to give us a bit more. How much did you bench press? "I was about to get to 25 at 225." And what about a time in the 40-yard dash? "And then I'm probably a generous 4.8 in the 40."

Before every Jets game, home or away, folks arriving early at the stadium can see a lone figure chugging up and then down the thousands of stadium steps. It's the supremely fit Jets head coach getting in some stress-relieving, and idea-provoking cardio.

"I've been doing it since I was a GA [graduate assistant] at Michigan State," he said. "You know, I've got to get a workout in and just kind of burn off some steam. And so initially as a GA it was more to stay in shape than anything. Then, when I got to be a position coach and a coordinator, it was really about trying to play the game in my mind. As a coordinator, playing the first 15 and how I wanted to call the game early, to present the defense to the opposition.