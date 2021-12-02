Robert Saleh: A Finger on His Team's Pulse and Both His Feet on the Ground

Jets HC Keeping His Family in His Heart as the Jets Prepare to Face the Eagles on Sunday

Dec 02, 2021 at 11:34 AM
E_SZ2_153-saleh-thumb

On Sunday, players and coaches across the NFL will take part in "The My Cause, My Cleats" campaign, which will allow them to customize their shoes highlighting the causes and campaigns that are dear to them.

And when the Jets take the field at MetLife Stadium to face the Philadelphia Eagles, head coach Robert Saleh will do his part with a special tribute to his wife Saana and her charity, Saana's Stars, which provides support and comfort to childhood victims of sexual abuse.

"So my beautiful wife has a charity for sexually abused children," Saleh said in the Week 13 edition of "Jets Gameday" with team reporter Eric Allen. "And she is relentless in her pursuit to help young boys and girls who have been abused, so I'm wearing those shoes in support of her and her cause. I always have her back on that."

Back before he was married and had his own "team," that is a growing family, Saleh's college team was Northern Michigan, where he majored in finance and (mostly) blocking as a tight end (32 games, 45 receptions, 2 TDs in three seasons, 1998-2000).

"You know, I was one of the old-school blocking tight ends for the Titans," he said. "And my college coach is actually going to be here this weekend."

Asked to provide a scouting report, Saleh said: "That's probably a better question for him. But I think I was alright."

Come on coach, you've got to give us a bit more. How much did you bench press? "I was about to get to 25 at 225." And what about a time in the 40-yard dash? "And then I'm probably a generous 4.8 in the 40."

Before every Jets game, home or away, folks arriving early at the stadium can see a lone figure chugging up and then down the thousands of stadium steps. It's the supremely fit Jets head coach getting in some stress-relieving, and idea-provoking cardio.

"I've been doing it since I was a GA [graduate assistant] at Michigan State," he said. "You know, I've got to get a workout in and just kind of burn off some steam. And so initially as a GA it was more to stay in shape than anything. Then, when I got to be a position coach and a coordinator, it was really about trying to play the game in my mind. As a coordinator, playing the first 15 and how I wanted to call the game early, to present the defense to the opposition.

"And now as a head coach, it's really just a way to calm my mind to kind of go through every situation that can pop up. What do I want to do on fourth down when we're in these areas? Or inside the 5, do I want to go with a field goal, or whatever it might be. Do we want to fake in these situations? There's a lot of different things that go through my mind as I'm running. And it's probably the calmest point where I can do that."

Matt Ammendola Youth Health/ Wellness St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital
Matt Ammendola

Youth Health/ Wellness
St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital

Braxton Berrios Military Appreciation FitOps Foundation
4 / 67

Braxton Berrios

Military Appreciation
FitOps Foundation

Dan Brown Animal Cruelty ASPCA
7 / 67

Dan Brown

Animal Cruelty
ASPCA

Michael Carter II ALS ALS Association
10 / 67

Michael Carter II

ALS
ALS Association

Blake Cashman Pediatric Cancer University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital
13 / 67

Blake Cashman

Pediatric Cancer
University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital

Jamison Crowder Down's Syndrome National Down Syndrome Society
16 / 67

Jamison Crowder

Down's Syndrome
National Down Syndrome Society

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Healthcare Worker Appreciation Atlantic Health System
18 / 67

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

Healthcare Worker Appreciation
Atlantic Health System

John Franklin-Myers Cancer Awareness Sarcoma Foundation of America
20 / 67

John Franklin-Myers

Cancer Awareness
Sarcoma Foundation of America

Bryce Hall Hunger Relief New York City Love Kitchen
23 / 67

Bryce Hall

Hunger Relief
New York City Love Kitchen

Thomas Hennessy Homelessness New York City Relief
26 / 67

Thomas Hennessy

Homelessness
New York City Relief

Josh Johnson Youth Education Fam 1st Family Foundation
29 / 67

Josh Johnson

Youth Education
Fam 1st Family Foundation

Ty Johnson Mental Health Same Here Global
32 / 67

Ty Johnson

Mental Health
Same Here Global

Braden Mann Youth Health/Wellness The Children's Aid Society
35 / 67

Braden Mann

Youth Health/Wellness
The Children's Aid Society

Connor McGovern Special Needs TNT Kids Fitness and The Able Games
38 / 67

Connor McGovern

Special Needs
TNT Kids Fitness and The Able Games

C.J. Mosley Healthcare Workers/Cancer Awareness Atlantic Health System
41 / 67

C.J. Mosley

Healthcare Workers/Cancer Awareness
Atlantic Health System

Sharrod Neasman Youth Education Academy of Kings
44 / 67

Sharrod Neasman

Youth Education
Academy of Kings

La'Mical Perine Autism Organization for Autism Research
47 / 67

La'Mical Perine

Autism
Organization for Autism Research

Greg Van Roten Alzheimer's Research Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation
50 / 67

Greg Van Roten

Alzheimer's Research
Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation

Mike White Autism Awareness Special Olympics
53 / 67

Mike White

Autism Awareness
Special Olympics

Quincy Williams Breast Cancer Awareness American Cancer Society
56 / 67

Quincy Williams

Breast Cancer Awareness
American Cancer Society

Quinnen Williams Breast Cancer Awareness American Cancer Society
59 / 67

Quinnen Williams

Breast Cancer Awareness
American Cancer Society

Jarrod Wilson Youth Health and Wellness Jarrod Wilson Foundation
62 / 67

Jarrod Wilson

Youth Health and Wellness
Jarrod Wilson Foundation

Zach Wilson Pediatric Cancer Goryeb Children's Hospital
65 / 67

Zach Wilson

Pediatric Cancer
Goryeb Children's Hospital

Saleh said that he wakes up with that energy, felt terrific early last Sunday in Houston and was ready to hit the ground running. And so were the Jets -- who rushed for their highest total of the season on offense (157), while the defense (5 sacks) stood tall and held the Texans without a point in the second half of the 21-14 win ... Saleh's third as an NFL head coach.

"There's an old saying in football: There's three things that travel regardless of the venue, the weather, road or home ... it doesn't matter," Saleh said. "You pack your special teams, you pack your run game, you pack your defense. You take those with you everywhere. And those are the three most consistent aspects of every football team. We went on the road, our run game was rockin', defense played its butt off, special teams were able to block a punt and do a lot of things on that in that phase. So it was a really cool formula on how to be consistent in this league and win consistently. When those three things are working, you'll be hard to beat."

Rookie QB Zach Wilson returned to the lineup at Houston after missing four games with a PCL strain in his right knee. Though Wilson admitted after the game that he was a bit rusty at the start, Saleh said that he managed the game well, especially as the Jets scored late in the first half and then took the second-half kickoff down the field as the Jets were able to "lap" the Texans and take the lead.

"He'll get better, he's gonna get better," Saleh said of Wilson. "To expect him to come out like Joe Namath after a monthlong injury was probably unrealistic. But at the same time, he did orchestrate three or four really long drives and we were able to get 21 points on the scoreboard. We were able to run the ball well, he took advantage with a couple of play-action passes. Empty zero pressure, he got the ball to Berrios for an explosive, so he did a lot of different things to keep the chains moving and to get us into the red zone and to get us into the end zone. So he did all the right things. He took care of the ball, with the exception of one play, which I know he wants back. There's he's got a lot of stuff to build off of and it's always better to learn off a win then the other way around."

So on Sunday, keep an eye on the players' feet -- fans can vote for their favorite cleats on the Jets' Instagram page and SAP, a team partner, will donate $5,000 to the top fan-favorite cleats, $3,000 for second place and $1,000 for third place.

