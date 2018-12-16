Robby Anderson Believes 'Future Is Bright' for Jets Offense 

Anderson's 5-yard touchdown reception cut the Texans' lead to 16-9 with 35 seconds remaining in the half. In a form of déjà vu, Darnold bought time with his feet and hit Anderson in the back of the end zone to cap off a nine-play, 83-yard drive.

"I just looked at him and saw he wasn't open," the rookie signal caller said. "But then once I scrambled, I kind of just looked for anyone and when I got out, I saw he was open along the back end line and threw it to him."

Anderson added "it's a lot of fun" playing with a quarterback that excels off-script. "You can't never expect the play to die. Expect the unexpected with him."

Midway through the fourth quarter down 19-15, Darnold turned to Anderson for 6 yards on fourth-and-1 to keep the chains moving. Five plays later, running back Eli McGuire gave the Jets their first lead of the game on a 2-yard touchdown run.

The rookie signal caller again turned to Anderson on fourth down but they were unable to convert. With 1:59 remaining in regulation down 26-22, Darnold threw a jump ball on fourth-and-14 to Anderson, who had a chance at the ball but was unable to keep the drive alive.

"It was just a little bad judgment by me," Anderson said. "I came a little too much under it and it hit me right off my fingertips. But I've got to make those plays."

Even though the speedster hasn't recorded a 40-plus-yard reception since Week 5, the 6'3", 190-pounder is encouraged by the connection the past two weeks with his starting quarterback.