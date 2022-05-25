Right Side or Left Side, OL Alijah Vera-Tucker Has It Covered

Like his teammates, AVT said he is excited by the positive changes and infusion of talent ahead of the Jets' Week 1 game against visiting Baltimore on Sept. 11. There's a long way to go between now and then, but the offense has been fortified by the drafting of WR Garrett Wilson and Hall from Iowa State, a beefed-up offensive line, upgrades at tight end via C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin and a quarterback in Zach Wilson who has not only bulked up but has also smartened up as he's taken a deep dive into the playbook.

"To be honest, being on the O-line I can't see him that much of what he's doing," AVT said about Wilson. "But in terms of leadership, I see him stepping up, communicating with guys in the huddle, doing things quicker, faster and bringing the guys up after practice. I'm seeing that leadership role. It's really cool to see.

"This year feels different. We're more confident in Year 2, in the playbook. Things can always be critiqued, but here with the O-line we have some of the same people and brought in more talent. We've good guys in the locker room who want to come in and compete every day."

Training camp does not open until late in July and the start of the season is more than three months away, but Saleh said the left tackle job is an open competition between George Fant and Becton. Becton, entering his third season, is tending to his newborn in Texas. He could win back his spot, though Fant has said he's more comfortable on the left side.

"I talked to him [Becton] a little bit," AVT said. "His baby's healthy. He's healthy. He's in Texas training his butt off and I'm excited for him to come back. It would be great [to play with Becton on the right]. It was supposed to be us on the left, but it didn't happen because of injuries. I've worked with Fant and with Mekhi. Either one, I'm cool on it."